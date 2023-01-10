Read full article on original website
WCNC
Yes, North Carolina has more miles of state-supported roads than every other state except for Texas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you added up the length of all the traffic lanes in North Carolina, we'd be in the top 20 states with the most miles of roads. A viewer wanted to know how North Carolina ranks nationally in terms of the mileage maintained by NCDOT. CLAIM:
kiss951.com
Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
Rental application fees add up fast in a tight market. But limiting them is tough
Sky-high rents and a severe housing shortage are a challenge for would-be renters across the U.S. But for many, the first barrier to finding affordable housing has become the rental application fee. James Lopez of Spokane, Wash., had to suspend a months-long housing search because he simply can't afford to...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
A Maryland TikToker raised more than $140k for an 82-year-old Walmart worker
What started as an astounding act of kindness from complete strangers has paid dividends — quite literally — for two men in Maryland. Last month, Rory McCarty was hustling through his local Walmart near Cumberland, Md. He'd just run in to grab some batteries but got stuck in line. While waiting, he says he was struck by the cashier checking customers out.
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
WITN
North Carolina breaks employment record for the second year in a row
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says a total of 28,690 new jobs came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record in 2021 by more than 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects. According...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
North Carolina ranks as fourth highest for monetary loss caused by smoking, study shows
A recent study conducted by WalletHub revealed that smoking costs the average North Carolinian tobacco user over $2.3 million during their lifetime.
country1037fm.com
3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents
A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
generalaviationnews.com
Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion
North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
publicradioeast.org
Scam Alert: NC DMV officials say driving fine payment emails are bogus
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says many customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation,” asking them to click on a link to pay a fine for a driving violation. The DMV says the emails use the address “notice@penalty-gov-us.”....
WFAE
