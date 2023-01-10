ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'

Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Pretty Empowered To Compete At NWA Powerrr Live

NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Matt Hardy: A Heel Turn Might Have Helped John Cena, But The Real Person Was A Tremendous Asset

Matt Hardy comments on whether WWE should have turned John Cena heel. Cena was the face of WWE for several years, starting with his first world title win at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He went on 15 more world championships, and he was consistently featured at or near the main event scene. In recent years, Cena has become a part-time star as he has started building a prominent career in Hollywood. At his peak, some fans turned on Cena because he was an ultimate babyface, and he never wavered, whereas other stars often turn heel to freshen up their character.
WWE Isn't Selling..Yet! | List & Ya Boy 1/11/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van

Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van will bring you the wrestling news for January 11. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Tiffany Stratton Returns To NXT At New Year's Evil 2023 As 'The New Year Begins'

Tiffany Stratton is back and says now, the year can really begin. Tiffany Stratton was the person behind the countdown to the new year vignettes playing on WWE NXT. Stratton returned on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at WWE NXT New Year's Evil and said that now that she's back, the New Year can begin because she's watched everyone fail at replacing her, and now, the "center of the universe" has returned to NXT. Later in the evening, she was seen leaving the building and avoiding the paparazzi in the process.
Mickie James: I Don’t Wanna Stay In Wrestling Longer Than I’m Welcomed, I've Had An Amazing Career

Mickie James discusses the potential closing moments of her in-ring career. The world of wrestling might be subject to a massive retirement this week, as Mickie James looks to avoid retirement as she is set to take on Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. This match is another chapter in James' Last Rodeo run that has been ongoing since September.
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never

Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
