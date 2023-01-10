Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'
Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
Carmelo Hayes On Potentially Winning The NXT Title: It's Almost Fate, It'd Be Poetic Justice
Carmelo Hayes wants the ball. Hayes debuted on NXT in June 2021, and he quickly established himself as a rising star on the brand, as he won the Breakout Tournament. Since then, he has won the NXT North American Championship twice. During his reigns, he often referred to himself as NXT's "A Champion", and he now has his sighs set on Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay And More Added NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-Show
Two pre-show matches have been added to NJPW Battle in the Valley. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay and JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin have been added the NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show. Both matches will air for free on FITE TV on February 18.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot
Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Pretty Empowered To Compete At NWA Powerrr Live
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
Matt Hardy: A Heel Turn Might Have Helped John Cena, But The Real Person Was A Tremendous Asset
Matt Hardy comments on whether WWE should have turned John Cena heel. Cena was the face of WWE for several years, starting with his first world title win at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He went on 15 more world championships, and he was consistently featured at or near the main event scene. In recent years, Cena has become a part-time star as he has started building a prominent career in Hollywood. At his peak, some fans turned on Cena because he was an ultimate babyface, and he never wavered, whereas other stars often turn heel to freshen up their character.
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Bryce Remsburg Teases AEW/Jeopardy Crossover, David Hayter To Attend 1/11 Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for January 11, 2023. - Bryce Remsburg has teased that news on a AEW/Jeopardy crossover project is coming soon:. - Actor David Hayter has revealed that he'll be at tonight's Dynamite in Los Angeles, California:. - KUSHIDA is set to make his Game Changer...
WWE Isn't Selling..Yet! | List & Ya Boy 1/11/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van will bring you the wrestling news for January 11. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Watch: The Final Stop Before Hard To Kill | Before The Impact January 12, 2023
Watch Before The Impact on January 12, 2023. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Preview: Escalera de la Muerte, Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. MOX, More
It's Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite hits the west coast with a major grudge match, a high-stakes Ladder Match. Also, tonight's show will feature the latest in Bryan Danielson's World Championship quest, and more.
Tiffany Stratton Returns To NXT At New Year's Evil 2023 As 'The New Year Begins'
Tiffany Stratton is back and says now, the year can really begin. Tiffany Stratton was the person behind the countdown to the new year vignettes playing on WWE NXT. Stratton returned on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at WWE NXT New Year's Evil and said that now that she's back, the New Year can begin because she's watched everyone fail at replacing her, and now, the "center of the universe" has returned to NXT. Later in the evening, she was seen leaving the building and avoiding the paparazzi in the process.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/10): Athena Defends ROH Women's Title; Matt Hardy, More Compete
AEW Dark (1/10) Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. Juice Robinson is approached by The Dark Order backstage. He declines to join the group. The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty) def. The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) Anna Jay A.S & Tay Melo def....
Mickie James: I Don’t Wanna Stay In Wrestling Longer Than I’m Welcomed, I've Had An Amazing Career
Mickie James discusses the potential closing moments of her in-ring career. The world of wrestling might be subject to a massive retirement this week, as Mickie James looks to avoid retirement as she is set to take on Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. This match is another chapter in James' Last Rodeo run that has been ongoing since September.
Britt Baker On Adam Cole's Return, B3CCA Coming To MLW, Matt Cardona On PWI Award | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 12, 2023. - Adam Cole returned to AEW on last night's Dynamite. Now, both he and Britt Baker have taken to Twitter to comment on the return. - MLW has announced the impending debut of B3CCA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
LA Knight: Every Indication I've Been Given Is Pitch Black Match Is A Street Fight Kind Of In The Dark
At WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight and Bray Wyatt will clash in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Thus far, nothing has been explained as to what the Pitch Black match is. Even LA Knight was in the dark as to what the match entailed during his January 4 appearance on WWE's The Bump.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
