ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Conservative group withdraws DeVos-backed voucher initiative after Democrats control Lansing

By Alllison Donahue
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seKE3_0k92hu0t00

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in March 2019, testifying at a subcommitee in the U.S. Senate. Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The state announced Monday that the right-wing group pushing for a school voucher-style system in Michigan withdrew its petitions to get on the 2024 ballot.

On Dec. 28, 2022, the Let MI Kids Learn campaign withdrew both of its petitions from the Board of State Canvassers; one to create the Student Opportunity Scholarship Program to pay tuition and fees in K-12 public or private schools, homeschooling materials and online learning programs for students with financial need; and the other to make contributions to the program tax deductible.

“We are not surprised that this disastrous petition was pulled, and we’re very pleased because this marks a major victory for public school students, parents, and educators. Over the years — and especially last November — Michiganders have shown time and time again at the ballot box that they do not support efforts to defund public education ,” said Casandra Ulbrich, spokesperson for For MI Kids, For Our Schools, a ballot committee opposed to the Let MI Kids Learn proposal.

A spokesperson for Let MI Kids Learn did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

The Let MI Kids Learn campaign, which is backed by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a longtime advocate and funder of school choice and charter schools, missed the June 1, 2022 deadline to submit petition signatures for the November ballot.

The campaign’s likely plan after missing the June deadline was to submit the valid number of signatures to get the proposal in front of the Legislature that was then controlled by Republicans. Lawmakers could then approve it without having to submit to voter approval or be subject to rejection by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who vetoed a similar package in November.

However, since June, both the House and Senate flipped to Democratic control and would be unlikely to pass this proposal.

“Betsy DeVos and her allies never wanted the people of Michigan to vote on this, which is why they wanted to, and subsequently failed to ram it through a favorable legislature last year,” Ulbrich said. “We will remain vigilant over the coming years, as DeVos and her anti-public education allies have shown that they’re willing to go above and beyond to try to destroy our neighborhood schools.”

Opponents to the Let MI Kids Learn proposal argued the plan violates the Michigan Constitution and the 1970 Blaine Amendment, which prohibits public money from going to private schools.

“Supporters of this ill-conceived ballot initiative confirmed what we knew all along, which was that Michigan voters would have rejected the proposal if it was on the ballot,” said Peter Spadafore, executive director of the Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity. “This was purely a political campaign to have the Legislature circumvent the will of the voters and enact an inequitable voucher system.”

This story was published earlier by the Michigan Advance, an affiliate of the nonprofit States Newsroom network, which includes the Florida Phoenix.

The post Conservative group withdraws DeVos-backed voucher initiative after Democrats control Lansing appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Pillen, as expected, taps former Gov. Pete Ricketts to succeed Sasse in Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made the expected choice Thursday, appointing his predecessor, Republican Pete Ricketts, to the U.S. Senate.   Ricketts, who finished his second term as governor last week, fills the seat that Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., vacated Sunday to lead the University of Florida. Ricketts was the most experienced applicant for […] The post Pillen, as expected, taps former Gov. Pete Ricketts to succeed Sasse in Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis questions ‘intensive’ treatment for childhood obesity

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday made remarks about treatment options for children who are overweight or obese, saying pediatricians are “trying to monetize this issue” by using drugs and surgeries. DeSantis also attacked the federal government for its quick approval for vaccines for young children during a press conference Thursday in The Villages, in central […] The post Gov. DeSantis questions ‘intensive’ treatment for childhood obesity appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 3 of testimony in trial: Surveys could be used to penalize left leaning profs and universities

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The president of Florida’s statewide university faculty union believes that results of a controversial survey measuring political viewpoint diversity on university campuses might be used to penalize institutions or professors that are perceived to be left leaning. Andrew Gothard, who took the stand Wednesday in a federal trial, heads the United Faculty of Florida and […] The post Day 3 of testimony in trial: Surveys could be used to penalize left leaning profs and universities appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

What happens to low-income families when federal COVID Medicaid requirement ends?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Health advocates in Florida are warning that millions of low-income residents could soon lose Medicaid health coverage, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The federal government has been requiring states to provide continuous Medicaid coverage for children and families to address gaps in coverage in vulnerable communities across the nation. But that’s going away in […] The post What happens to low-income families when federal COVID Medicaid requirement ends? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court to help interpret DeSantis’ 2021 anti-riot law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeals court has punted the future of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-“riot” law to the Florida Supreme Court, asking the justices in Tallahassee what the law might mean by the sort of “public disturbance” that could merit criminal penalties. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta […] The post FL Supreme Court to help interpret DeSantis’ 2021 anti-riot law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

In Tampa, Rick Scott again calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Sen. Rick Scott blasted President Joe Biden Tuesday for his trip to the southern border in El Paso and his overall record on immigration on Tuesday, and once again assailed the veracity of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for testifying that the U.S. – Mexican border is “secure.” Speaking in Tampa at […] The post In Tampa, Rick Scott again calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 2 of federal lawsuit: Recording lectures in a higher ed class could get adversarial

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An English professor from Pennsylvania State University took the stand Tuesday in federal court, arguing that students recording a professor’s lesson without the instructor’s consent threatens academic freedom in higher education. Michael Bérubé, the professor on the stand, pointed to the part of Florida law which says that a recording can be used “in connection […] The post Day 2 of federal lawsuit: Recording lectures in a higher ed class could get adversarial appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz resigns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two months after the Florida Democratic Party suffered one of its worst elections in modern history, Party Chair Manny Diaz announced on Monday that he was resigning from office. “After much reflection, I regret to inform you that I have chosen to retire as FDP Chair, effective immediately,” Diaz wrote in a five-page letter addressed […] The post Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz resigns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Hundreds of election reform bills have been filed since the 2022 election, but none yet in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With two months to go before the Florida Legislature convenes in March, no election reform bills have been filed so far – a contrast to what’s happening in several other states around the nation. In Texas, for example, 75 election-related bills have been filed to date, balanced between proposals by Democrats that would expand voting […] The post Hundreds of election reform bills have been filed since the 2022 election, but none yet in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis paints China as global menace — and he doesn’t like their toys, either

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis has a bone to pick with Chinese toys. He aired his grievances with them while in Southwest Florida’s Bonita Springs on Tuesday. The governor described a toy-buying trip he and First Lady Casey DeSantis took to reward their three young children for behaving themselves during his second inaugural ceremony precisely one week earlier. […] The post DeSantis paints China as global menace — and he doesn’t like their toys, either appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned Thursday again without a speaker, racking up five more ballots throughout the day before members left the floor shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, with some decamping to closed-door negotiations and others leaving the Capitol. “I am not a part of any negotiations,” Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, a leading opponent of […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Tampa Dem reintroduces ‘gain-time’ proposal to promote inmates’ rehabilitation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tampa Democratic state Rep. Dianne Hart has again filed “gain-time” legislation that would allow some prison inmates to reduce their sentences through rehabilitation programs. Calling the state’s criminal justice system “outdated,” Hart filed a proposal this week (HB 115) that would allow non-violent offenders to reduce their mandatory time served from 85% to 65% through […] The post Tampa Dem reintroduces ‘gain-time’ proposal to promote inmates’ rehabilitation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

House Speaker saga introduces FL GOP Rep. Byron Donalds to the national stage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds finished a distant third Thursday night in the five different votes for Speaker for the U.S. House of Representatives with 19, 17, 17, 13 and 12 votes, respectively, trailing Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and embattled GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. While the odds are steep that Donalds will actually emerge as […] The post House Speaker saga introduces FL GOP Rep. Byron Donalds to the national stage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

House Health panel prepares to scrutinize care standards, more curbs on abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ensuring quality of health care for Floridians will be a major priority for Florida House members during the 2023 legislative session, a pivotal state committee chairman said Wednesday. Abortion access likely also will come up, although the topic didn’t come up during a meeting of the Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee. Charles “Chuck” Clemons, presiding over the […] The post House Health panel prepares to scrutinize care standards, more curbs on abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy