Lincoln County, NC

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
Second body in Denver shooting incident identified

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have identified the body of a man found in a small pond off Sherwood Lane. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Det. D. Hendrix identified the man as Anthony Tyrone Herriott, Jr., 30, of Sherwood Lane, Denver. The Lincoln County Land Search team was deployed to search the area around the residence in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane on Jan. 10. They were looking for Herriott, the suspect in the shooting death of Debra Ana Jackson on Jan. 9.
DENVER, NC
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Arrest Reports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reports appearing in Lincoln Times-News are obtained from the online records departments of the LCSO by Lincoln Times-News. All reports are a matter of public record. Individuals appearing in sheriff’s reports are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please direct all concerns to the LCSO at (704) 732-9050 or visit their offices at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton or the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or, if appropriate, visit the Lincolnton Police Department at their offices at 627 East Main Street in Lincolnton.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
GASTONIA, NC
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.
GASTONIA, NC
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
SPENCER, NC
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

