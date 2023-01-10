Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected.
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
Investigators believe murder-suicide took the lives of Lincoln County couple
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week, two bodies were found within 200 yards from each other, just one day apart in Lincoln County. Now, investigators are saying the deaths appear to have resulted from a murder-suicide. Officials said 35-year-old Debra Ana Jackson was found Monday in her front yard....
Second body in Denver shooting incident identified
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have identified the body of a man found in a small pond off Sherwood Lane. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Det. D. Hendrix identified the man as Anthony Tyrone Herriott, Jr., 30, of Sherwood Lane, Denver. The Lincoln County Land Search team was deployed to search the area around the residence in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane on Jan. 10. They were looking for Herriott, the suspect in the shooting death of Debra Ana Jackson on Jan. 9.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Arrest Reports
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reports appearing in Lincoln Times-News are obtained from the online records departments of the LCSO by Lincoln Times-News. All reports are a matter of public record. Individuals appearing in sheriff’s reports are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please direct all concerns to the LCSO at (704) 732-9050 or visit their offices at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton or the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or, if appropriate, visit the Lincolnton Police Department at their offices at 627 East Main Street in Lincolnton.
Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week.
Two Hickory men charged with murder of man found dead in Catawba County woods, deputies say
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 51-year-old found dead in the woods north of Conover last month, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Luiz Enrique Rodriguez’s body was found around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, […]
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
New details released in two unsolved, but possibly related, summer homicide cases in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two unsolved and seemingly random homicides that happened in Rowan County last summer may have been committed by the same killer. The sheriff is now saying that even though the victims didn’t know each other and had little in common, his investigators say the murders are likely connected.
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; deputies search for person of interest
Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office holds multi-agency engagement event; leads to multiple arrests, charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a multi-agency visibility engagement event last week that resulted in multiple charges and arrests. The goal of the event, which was hosted by the Lexington Police Department through the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program, was to...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in east Charlotte pawn shop robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people involved in an armed robbery at a pawn shop in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the National Pawn location at 5030 E. Independence Blvd. Surveillance footage...
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
