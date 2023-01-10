Read full article on original website
wglt.org
103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session
After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
New Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said to expect his tenure as the first new head of the office in 24 years to be "scandal-free" and lead to modernized services. Giannoulias gave the comments Thursday afternoon during a news conference at the driver services facility on Market Street in west Bloomington. He said the central Illinois stop was one of several planned across the state.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights
Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
Statewide: Where the bison roam
Bison used to be a familiar part of the prairie landscape. But today, North America has only about 350,000 bison, mostly on private land. A 30 year experiment found the animals can help insect and plant populations and, possibly, make the prairie more resilient to climate change. Also this week:
Pritzker signs ban on assault weapon sales and manufacturing
On the first full day of his second term, Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. Pritzker signed the...
Parts of California, such as Santa Cruz, get a break from relentless storms
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
LaSalle residents shelter in place after Carus chemical factory fire
A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle Wednesday morning. Residents say the blaze caused several loud explosions. Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the sky from the factory. Rick Koshko is the news director at WCMY radio. From live at the scene, he told WNIJ that...
