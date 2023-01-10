ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage

If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply

Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin passes 14,000 COVID-19 deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, as the families of 101 people whose deaths were reported to the state since the first of the year can attest. Tuesday, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported deaths passed another milestone, reaching 14,012 since the first COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in March 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke due to higher taxes, smoking bans

MADISON, Wis. — Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed.The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.During that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping, the report noted. The statewide smoking ban, which included bars and restaurants, took effect in 2011. State taxes were increased in 2002, 2008 and 2009, while federal taxes also increased in 2002 and 2009.That report details only legally purchased cigarettes. It notes that due to higher taxes in Wisconsin, some smokers may have illegally smuggled cigarettes or legally purchased them in other states where taxes are lowered.Wisconsin's current tax on a pack of cigarettes is $2.52, above the median of $1.78 and 16th highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?

Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy