wortfm.org
Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage
If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin passes 14,000 COVID-19 deaths
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, as the families of 101 people whose deaths were reported to the state since the first of the year can attest. Tuesday, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported deaths passed another milestone, reaching 14,012 since the first COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in March 2020.
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke due to higher taxes, smoking bans
MADISON, Wis. — Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed.The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.During that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping, the report noted. The statewide smoking ban, which included bars and restaurants, took effect in 2011. State taxes were increased in 2002, 2008 and 2009, while federal taxes also increased in 2002 and 2009.That report details only legally purchased cigarettes. It notes that due to higher taxes in Wisconsin, some smokers may have illegally smuggled cigarettes or legally purchased them in other states where taxes are lowered.Wisconsin's current tax on a pack of cigarettes is $2.52, above the median of $1.78 and 16th highest.
wpr.org
Wisconsin solar projects get a boost after federal omnibus bill sends more than $255.7M to the state
Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water pollution control facility. Leaders describe it...
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
wxpr.org
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
94.3 Jack FM
Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
What age can a child legally be a babysitter in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Those looking for a babysitter in Wisconsin should remember that the minimum age in the state to watch kids in 11 years old, according to […]
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
WISN
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for Wis. lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
