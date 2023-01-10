Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
brproud.com
Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
brproud.com
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman with...
brproud.com
Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
brproud.com
Duo charged after seizure of 2,000 fentanyl pills, thousands of dollars
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the capture of two people, including one alleged drug dealer in Livingston Parish. Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47, were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated by narcotics agents. Narcotics agents focused on “the...
brproud.com
Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
brproud.com
57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
brproud.com
Deputy shot in leg after being ‘rushed by several dogs’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot after being rushed by “several dogs” at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said the deputy and a training officer were making contact in reference to a...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police release body camera footage from deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police issued a Tuesday, Jan. 10 statement regarding an ongoing investigation into a trooper shooting and killing a Texas man on Dec. 8. LSP said Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, fled a traffic stop around 10:02 p.m. That triggered a high-speed chase and multiple...
brproud.com
EBR District Attorney wants more safety near college apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge city leaders are looking into how safe apartment complexes are. “We have seen a significant number of homicides obviously at different apartment complexes,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. Moore says there’s a significant amount of apartment complexes without...
brproud.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is dead, and one was taken to a local hospital after a crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The St. George Fire Department responded to the crash in front of Massey Services Pest Control and extricated two individuals. One of those individuals...
brproud.com
Investigation leads to discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs, firearms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A monthslong investigation including multiple local law enforcement agencies ended the arrest of Jarod Harvey, 36. EBRSO Narcotics led the investigation which included “controlled” drug transactions with Harvey. Fentanyl and cocaine were reportedly bought during these recorded exchanges. At the conclusion of...
brproud.com
Fundraiser for family of Brusly crash victims happening Thursday at Sonic Drive-In
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — A Sonic Drive-In located on LA 1 hosted a fundraiser in support of the families of the two teens killed in a New Year’s Eve crash during a police chase after a home invasion suspect. The fundraiser ran from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m....
brproud.com
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
brproud.com
DOJ: Nursing home owner ‘misspent’ money for hurricane warehouse evacuation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal complaint against Bob Dean Jr. for allegedly misusing the money from four nursing homes before and after Hurricane Ida’s landfall in August 2021. According to the DOJ, Dean required the nursing homes to pay rent...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
