Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputy shot in leg after being ‘rushed by several dogs’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot after being rushed by “several dogs” at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said the deputy and a training officer were making contact in reference to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR District Attorney wants more safety near college apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge city leaders are looking into how safe apartment complexes are. “We have seen a significant number of homicides obviously at different apartment complexes,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. Moore says there’s a significant amount of apartment complexes without...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One dead in two-vehicle crash on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is dead, and one was taken to a local hospital after a crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The St. George Fire Department responded to the crash in front of Massey Services Pest Control and extricated two individuals. One of those individuals...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Investigation leads to discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs, firearms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A monthslong investigation including multiple local law enforcement agencies ended the arrest of Jarod Harvey, 36. EBRSO Narcotics led the investigation which included “controlled” drug transactions with Harvey. Fentanyl and cocaine were reportedly bought during these recorded exchanges. At the conclusion of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
BATON ROUGE, LA

