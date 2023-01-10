ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mobile River Bridge Project timeline comes into focus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Following a meeting of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, we now have a better understanding of the timeline for the Mobile River Bridge project. According to Edwin Perry, III, Project Manager for the Mobile River Bridge, a selection for the team to construct the...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule

Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST. A semi-truck...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi project could begin soon

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Gulfport stabbing victim identified; Search still on for suspected killer

Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST. |. Gulfport Mayor...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Daiquiri Shop at Beau Rivage

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’...
GULFPORT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ — here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022” list — the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name — triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again — after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gardenia Tea Room in Waveland offers elegant afternoon tea, treats

Beginning in summer of 2022, the first group of Mississippi Teacher Residency Program students began studying at USM with support from a $2 million grant from the State Department of Education. Anna Ehrgott discusses upcoming MDOT projects. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It's 2023 and we're looking back and forward...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

MGCCC partners with USA

Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Proposed...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

The Cue - Week 15

Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

