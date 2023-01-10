ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Consistently Shows Signs of ‘Anger’ and ‘Outrage’ When Talking About Queen Consort Camilla

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Prince Harry has been spilling family secrets, and a body language expert noticed that the Duke of Sussex consistently shows signs of “anger” and “outrage” when discussing his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles . Here’s what Harry has been saying about Camilla, and what the expert observed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2337fY_0k92h5WR00
Prince Harry and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles | CBS/CBS Photo Archive; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry recently opened up about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare , is scheduled for release on Jan. 10. Several news outlets have already leaked portions of the controversial book after it was accidentally shelved early in Spain.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex opens up about the royal family, including his father, King Charles, and his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Harry has also discussed his family in recent interviews, including on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper and on ITV with Tom Bradby.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have had a roller coaster of a relationship for years. They had a romance before Charles married Princess Diana, and an affair during Charles and Diana’s marriage . After divorcing their respective spouses, Diana died tragically in a car accident while fleeing the paparazzi. Charles and Camilla emerged as a couple a year later, and they married in 2005.

“She was the villain,” Harry said of his stepmother in his 60 Minutes interview. “She was the third person in the marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

The Duke of Sussex also admitted that he and his brother, Prince William , asked their father not to marry Parker Bowles. “We didn’t think it was necessary,” he explained. “We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good. And that if he was now with his person, that surely that’s enough? Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to?”

Prince Harry showed signs of ‘anger’ when discussing King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, says body language expert

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo , body language expert Darren Stanton revealed what he observed during Prince Harry’s conversations with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby. Stanton said Harry displayed signs of “anger” while discussing King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and that the prince has “unresolved issues” with his father and stepmother.

“Harry’s body language was most noticeable when speaking about his relationship with Camilla,” the expert shared. “While discussing it in his ITV interview, Harry took a deep breath and bit his lip, which proves he is being cautious over what he is saying. However, he did not hold back in saying that he and William both did not want his father to marry her, as we saw anger in his eyes.”

Stanton added, “Harry clearly feels that there are unresolved issues between him, Camilla, and his father.”

The Duke of Sussex consistently exhibits ‘outrage’ when discussing his stepmother

Darren Stanton said that Prince Harry’s body language is “consistent” when discussing King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William. The Duke of Sussex appears particularly angry when speaking about his stepmother.

“His body language is quite consistent when speaking about Camilla, his father, and brother, apart from a few exceptions,” the expert said. “Harry does seem to have an extra layer of anger when he speaks about her.”

Stanton said this is likely because Harry unknowingly reverts to the feelings he had when he was younger. “You can see it in his face that his unconscious mind was re-firing all of the emotions he felt back in his younger years. From a non-verbal point of view, this is apparent as he flashed a number of micro-expressions of outrage.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

Comments / 65

Marianne Creighton
3d ago

Let's just say it like it is, she was sleeping with his Dad, and his Mother knew about it. And then they get divorced and he married his Mistress. Harry was 12, he lost his mother and was left with a cold, very unfeeling Dad, who didn't even console him. The Royals are not very loving, he was just a little boy, who lost the only parent who truly showed him love.

Reply(13)
46
dufuss
1d ago

Children learn to accept but not get over the people who destroyed their family through sexual misconduct. I’m surprised they’re offended by prince Andrew? Seems the older brother pointed out the path to sexual misconduct. Like they played whose better at it.

Reply
16
AGM
1d ago

Don’t blame Harry ….Carmella was the woman who is the home wrecker even if Charles is just as guilty of that too.

Reply
17
Related
New York Post

Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton

The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
The Independent

Meghan’s lawyer says William’s aide could not have spoken ‘without authority’

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer has claimed a former senior aide of the Prince of Wales could not have given evidence in Meghan’s copyright lawsuit against a newspaper publisher “without the authority of his bosses”.Evidence from Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary who at the time was a key aide of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was relied upon by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) as it appealed Meghan’s legal victory.The duchess had successfully sued ANL, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private”...
The Independent

Prince Harry fans saddened over claim he never hugged his grandmother: ‘Where is the family love?’

Prince Harry has drawn sympathy for claiming in his record-breaking book Spare that he was never able to hug his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hit shelves on Tuesday, 10 January. Just hours after the autobiography was released, more than 400,000 copies were sold in the UK, making Spare the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.The 38-year-old royal has shared many shocking revelations about the royal family in his new book, including an alleged fight between himself and his brother, Prince William; his emotional struggle after the death of his mother, Princess Diana; and...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy