Why Sofia Vergara Isn’t On ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ 2023

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

America’s Got Talent : All-Stars has arrived, but one all-star judge is nowhere to be seen. Many fans of the AGT spinoff were disappointed to see that Sofia Vergara was missing from the premiere episode on Jan. 2. Unfortunately, it looks like Vergara won’t be part of AGT: All-Stars at all this season. Here’s what we know about her absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fqhU_0k92h4di00
Sofia Vergara appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17, but she did not return as a judge for ‘AGT: All-Stars.’ | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Vergara joined ‘America’s Got Talent’ as a judge in 2015

Vergara joined the AGT judging panel during season 15 in 2020, becoming the very first Latin judge . The Colombian actor was coming off her 11-season run in ABC’s Modern Family and ready to try something different , as she told Extra at the time.

“[It’s] something completely different than I thought I was going to do after Modern Family . I thought it was the perfect opportunity to do something different after 10 years of such a fantastic TV show. I didn’t think I was going to get something like that, but I think it’s better to mix it up for a while,” she said.

Vergara returned to AGT for season 16 in 2021, followed by season 17 in 2022. Her season 17 Golden Buzzer , an all-female Lebanese dance group known as Mayyas, went on to win the season.

Why is Sofia Vergara missing from ‘AGT: All Stars’?

NBC announced the newest AGT spinoff, AGT: All-Stars , in October 2022. However, Vergara was missing from the promotional images. Then, she did not appear alongside the other judges in the premiere.

Parade reported that Vergara had scheduling conflicts and couldn’t commit to the spinoff, but neither Vergara nor NBC has confirmed this. According to IMDb , her only upcoming project is Griselda on Netflix, in which she stars as a Colombian businesswoman who “created one of the most profitable cartels in history.” The series is now in post-production.

No matter the reason for her absence, many fans are seriously missing Sofia Vergara on AGT: All-Stars . Viewers rushed to Twitter last week to ask where she was, and some even said the show didn’t feel the same without her.

“[Watching] AGT and really missing our stunning funny and entertaining @SofiaVergara,” one fan wrote .

“We want Sofia back,” another user added .

Who are the judges on ‘AGT: All Stars’?

Sofia Vergara’s 50th Birthday: Her 5 Best Judge Moments on ‘America’s Got Talent’

On the bright side, AGT: All-Stars features the return of judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel , as well as host Terry Crews. Vergara hasn’t been replaced, making it a three-judge panel this season. The spinoff brings back the best AGT contestants from around the globe to perform in front of the judges and an audience of superfans in the hopes of becoming the next AGT champion.

“It was terrific and it was really fascinating to see people who’ve competed on the American show and done really well, competing with people who won the show in other countries,” Cowell teased to People . “The dynamic was fascinating … and what really was great and cool about the show was that so many people decided to come back and compete.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

