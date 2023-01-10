John Lennon Wrote That It Was a ‘Slow Process’ ‘Feeling Like a Real Father’

John Lennon is the father of Julian Lennon and Sean Taro Ono Lennon. Becoming a father, though, and “feeling like a real father” was a “slow process,” as the Beatles member wrote in a note to his first wife, Cynthia. Here’s what we learned from Cynthia Lennon’s memoir John.

John Lennon had a son with Cynthia Lennon — Julian Lennon

John Lennon and Yoko Ono with their children from previous marriages Julian Lennon, 6, and daughter Kyoko, 5, pictured taking a walk during their Scottish Holiday | Daily Record/Daily Record/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Amidst his stardom with the Beatles, John Lennon began a relationship with his college classmate Cynthia Lennon (then Cynthia Powell). After she became pregnant with her son Julian, the two got married.

Some Beatles songs are even inspired by John Lennon’s family, including “Julia,” which was written about Lennon’s mother who died in a car accident. “ Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds ” came from a drawing by Julian Lennon, even though some listeners believed it had hidden references to the Beatles’ drug consumption.

Paul McCartney even wrote “Hey Jude” for Julian Lennon, sparked by John and Cynthia Lennon getting a divorce.

John Lennon said it was a ‘slow process’ feeling like a father

He balanced being a father and an award-winning musician. In her memoir John , Cynthia Lennon shared a letter from her ex-husband. In it, the musician described his feelings toward his first son.

“I think it’s been a slow process my feeling like a real father,” he wrote. “I spend hours in dressing rooms and things thinking about the times I’ve wasted not being with him — and playing with him — you know I keep thinking of those stupid bastard times when I keep reading bloody newspapers and other s*** whilst he’s in the room with me and I’ve decided it’s all wrong!”

“He doesn’t see enough of me as it is and I really want him to know and love me, and miss me like I seem to be missing both of you so much,” he added.

When Julian Lennon was born, John Lennon was already writing, recording, and performing music with the Beatles. As a result, he was often away from his family. That distance was only accentuated by John and Cynthia Lennon getting divorced in 1968.

Related

Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’

John Lennon and Yoko Ono had a son together — Sean Ono

After divorcing Cynthia Lennon , John Lennon and Yoko Ono married in 1969, writing music together and often advocating for peace and love.

Through his second marriage, Lennon had a second son named Sean. He was born on Oct. 9, actually sharing the same birth date as his father. Through her first marriage, Yoko Ono also had a daughter — Kyoko.

Although John Lennon and Yoko Ono moved to New York City, Julian Lennon sometimes visited. He also joined Yoko Ono after his father’s death. Now, music by the Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.