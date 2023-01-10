‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Opens Up About Co-Parenting Difficulties With Estranged Ex-Husband, Marc Daly

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were thrilled when Kenya Moore’s longtime dream of becoming a mother came true. She gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn in 2018. Unfortunately, her happily ever after with Brooklyn’s father, Marc Daly, didn’t last. The two are in the process of a divorce, and Moore says they do not have a good co-parenting relationship yet.

Kenya Moore with husband Marc Daly and their daughter Brooklyn | Jeff Neira/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Kenya Moore was awarded primary custody of her daughter Brooklyn

Moore and Daly announced their split after two years of marriage in Sept. 2019 ahead of the Season 12 premiere of RHOA . She officially filed for divorce in 2021, and their war over custody began. Their daughter Brooklyn did not appear on the show at all during Season 13 due to Daly’s request. During the season 13 reunion, Moore explained that Daly was being unreasonable in his requests.

Source: YouTube

“He’s fighting for all the wrong things in court,” Moore told Andy Cohen.“For Brooklyn not to be on this show. It’s not about custody, it’s not about time being spent, [and] not about child support…It has everything to do with his ego. And all of the things that happened with us that trigger him are ego-driven. And that is what turns me off. Because it’s not about the family, and it’s not about what works for us, it’s not about compromise — it’s about [him]. It’s about what happens with [him].”

The Jasmine Brand reports that a judge sided with Moore, ruling that she is stable enough to make sound decisions on Brooklyn’s well-being, including the judge trusting her not to put Brooklyn in any contentious positions on the show. Moore was also awarded primary custody but has to share legal custody of her with Daly.

She says co-parenting with Marc Daly is difficult, and he doesn’t see Brooklyn often

Moore and Daly’s entire relationship was long-distance, with him living in New York and her living in Atlanta. She hoped he’d spent more time in Atlanta after Brooklyn was born, but he did not. Once they split and the coronavirus quarantine hit, Brooklyn spent all of her time with Moore. There were brief moments of reconciliation between the estranged couple, including family vacations, but ultimately, things remained the same.

Source: YouTube

Related

Kenya Moore’s Ex Marc Daly’s Behavior Was Even More Disrespectful When ‘RHOA’ Cameras Weren’t Rolling

Season 14 chronicled Moore’s struggle to co-parent with Daly amicably. in one episode, she visited New York and dropped Brooklyn off to him, but Daly called her the same evening and reneged on their agreement for Brooklyn to stay overnight with him. In an interview with Tamron Hall , Moore revealed that things remain hard in the co-parenting space.

“He has been there in terms of speaking to her on FaceTime every day, but the fact of seeing her in person has not been there,” she admitted. “That breaks my heart because I don’t want that for her. And even though that’s her normal, I don’t want that to be her normal…so we’re trying.”

The couple is still embattled in a divorce

Moore’s divorce is lasting longer than her actual marriage. She recently updated Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live t alk show about where things stand.

“Soon. I’m hoping [it will be finalized] soon,” she said. “The world’s longest divorce.” They’ve battled in court over custody issues and finances, as Moore didn’t have a prenup, which she now regrets.