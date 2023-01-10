ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dakota Fanning Says the Pressure to Go From Child Star to Adult Actor ‘Would Make You Crazy’

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Anyone alive in the early 2000s knows Dakota Fanning was the only child actor to truly rule the box office. There was scarcely a film that needed a youngster she wasn’t in. When she first started out, Fanning shared the screen with Hollywood heavy hitters like Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and Queen Latifah. And she held her own. Most would envy her for becoming famous at a young age. But Fanning, now 28, says the pressure of growing up in the spotlight can drive you crazy.

Dakota Fanning started acting in 1999 at the age of five

Fanning started acting as a child, performing in plays at the Towne Lake Arts Center in Woodstock, Georgia. When she was just five, she made her professional acting debut in a 1999 Tide commercial. Her first major acting role was as a guest star on the NBC primetime medical drama ER .

According to IMDb , Fanning’s role as Lucy Dawson in the 2001 drama I Am Sam catapulted her to fame. She continued to appear in blockbuster movies like Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, and War of the Worlds .

As she grew up, Fanning began playing more mature characters. These include Lily in The Secret Life of Bees , Cherie Currie in The Runaways , and Jane in The Twilight Saga .

Dakota Fanning said the pressure to go from child star to adult actor can make you crazy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJIH2_0k92h06o00
Dakota Fanning speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Fanning was only 8 when she was nominated for a SAG Award for her work in I Am Sam . While starting young has its benefits, her early success put a lot of pressure on her as she got older. The actor told the Press Association in 2016 about the questions she received.

“People would always say to you: ‘Are you worried about growing up? Are you still going to be able to act?,'” Fanning shared. “It would make you crazy, and it would make you act out or think you need to grow up too fast, and that leads to making mistakes. I’m a very rational, logical person, so that was never an option for me because I don’t want that for my life.”

She continued. “But I can kind of understand it because it could turn you into a very insecure person, very easily.”

Fanning also admitted that it was more difficult for her to land roles as an adult because of the annoying misconceptions that came with her early success. “It’s definitely not as easy of a road when you start out younger because people do develop a lot of preconceived notions about who you are,” she noted. “That’s just frustrating in life in general when people assume things about you without knowing the truth.”

Dakota Fanning’s career as an adult actor

Related

Dakota Fanning Wore the Weirdest Accessories in the ‘Twilight’ movies

Though it was harder for her to land roles as an adult, Fanning remained active throughout the 2010s. She appeared in independent films like Now Is Good, Night Moves, Very Good Girls, and the biopic Effie Gray .

In 2018, she had major roles in the heist comedy Ocean’s 8 and the period drama series The Alienist . Since then, she’s played Squeaky Fromme, one of the Manson family’s henchwomen, in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and First Daughter Susan Ford in the Showtime biographical drama series The First Lady .

In March 2021, Dakota and her sister, Elle Fanning , announced the launch of their production company, Lewellen Pictures. The company has a first-look arrangement with MRC Television/Civic Center Media.

Despite the pressures of growing up in the limelight, it seems like Dakota Fanning is the rare Hollywood success story of a kid actor whose career is still going strong.

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76

Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy