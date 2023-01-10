ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Trolls Skip Bayless About LeBron James And The Lakers Game

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

Shannon Sharpe roasted Skip Bayless about LeBron James.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host the popular sports talk show Undisputed, where we often see the two discuss topics of importance in the sports world. Oftentimes, there's a lot of humor involved when the two debate various topics, and that was the case today.

On the most recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe roasted Skip Bayless , claiming that he was going to ask Bayless to go to the Los Angeles Lakers game with him, but knew that he had a date night with his wife Ernestine. Bayless joked that if he was at the game, LeBron James wouldn't come over to Sharpe, obviously referring to James showing love to Sharpe after the game .

@ShannonSharpe: "I was gonna ask you to come to the Laker game with me but I knew you and Ernestine had date night!"

@RealSkipBayless: "If I go and I'm sitting next to you, LeBron ain't coming over."

Skip Bayless is a known critic of LeBron James, and it is easy to see why he believes LeBron James wouldn't have wanted to interact with Shannon Sharpe if he was present at the game. Though Skip Bayless has consistently attacked LeBron James in the past, it seems as though he might be becoming a fan.

Skip Bayless Previously Admitted That He's Become A LeBron James Fan

In a previous episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless admitted that he has become a LeBron James fan , telling the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to keep up his performance because he "can keep it up".

I've watched LeBron as closely from Year 1, dribble one as anybody out there I believe. I don't miss a LeBron game. You can ask my wife Ernestine... Friday nights, or date nights, I don't miss LeBron. She just gotta wait... He looks better than ever. His body looks sensational to me... he looks down a few pounds from last year.

A skeptic has been turned into a fan. Keep it up because you can keep it up.

Hopefully, we see LeBron James continue dominating this year. He has been stellar over the Los Angeles Lakers 5-game winning streak, and we'll see if he and the team can keep things up.

It remains to be seen how Skip Bayless continues to treat LeBron James in the future. He has supposedly already started hating on him again , but if LeBron James continues to dominate, then things could change.

