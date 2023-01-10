Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Former USC WR CJ Williams is headed to Wisconsin, breaks down his decision
Former USC wideout C.J. Williams announced he’ll be transferring in to Wisconsin. Williams officially visited the Badgers over the weekend and said everything about the place just felt right for him. He planned to take a few more trips this coming weekend but decided to shut things down. “I’m...
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs
The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
Channel 3000
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season
One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Madison East High School drag show canceled amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has postponed a student-led drag show organized by East High School students after receiving messages about the event that raised concerns about safety. The event, which was scheduled for next Thursday, drew backlash after a conservative Twitter account called @libsoftiktok shared a screenshot of a school newsletter promoting the event as “East’s...
WIFR
Rockford educators push parents to research school options
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We saw a huge uptake in people looking up what their education options were,” said National School Week Foundation public awareness vice president Shelby Doyle. It’s a decision no parent takes lightly, where to send their kids to school. One way to start 2023...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show
(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
wortfm.org
Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor
“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
nbc15.com
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
nbc15.com
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
Comments / 0