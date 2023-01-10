Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
The IRS went easy on Trump's tax returns because he used accountants, congressional report says
House Democrats are scrutinizing why the Internal Revenue Service failed to fully audit Donald Trump's tax returns when he was in the White House, despite an agency policy mandating such a review. Some insight into the lapse came in a report Tuesday from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), a...
Congress Could Make It Harder To File Taxes By Getting Rid of New IRS Funding
In August, the Biden administration announced details regarding the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While much focus has been put on the act's plans to cap prescription prices for Medicare...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
iheart.com
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Republicans Want to Abolish the IRS; How That Would Hit Your Wallet
No IRS would not mean no taxes and the rich might actually end up paying more.
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
CNBC
Did Trump donate his presidential salary in 2020? Tax returns don’t tell full story
The House Ways and Means Committee publicly released former President Donald Trump's 2015 to 2020 tax returns on Dec. 30. Some reports suggested the Trump tax returns show he broke a promise to donate his $400,000 salary in 2020. However, accountants say it's unclear whether this happened or not. When...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
abovethelaw.com
House Republicans Seek To Defund The IRS And Replace The Income Tax With A National Sales Tax
After days of drama, negotiations, and multiple rounds of voting, Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy finally became Speaker of the House. The first item on his agenda was to weaken the IRS. House Republicans passed a bill that would repeal IRS funding increases from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)....
qhubonews.com
The Vice President issued a declaration in response to the House Republicans’ piece of legislation that advantages the wealthy, while cutting taxes for individuals who cheat on their taxes, to the detriment of the middle class.
For decades, some of America’s wealthiest individuals and richest companies have not been paying what they are supposed to in taxes. Last year, President Joe Biden and I collaborated with Democrats in Congress to ensure that all people pay their proper amount to fund our educational institutions, medical centers, military, and other essential projects. However, now that the GOP holds a majority in the House, they are trying to undo our progress, granting permission to millionaires, billionaires, and companies to avoid paying their fair share. President Biden and I are and will remain firm in our position to make sure everybody in our country adhere to the same regulations. The Vice President has released a statement in response to the House Republicans’ first bill, which would give a reward to high-end tax evaders while taking away from the middle class. This statement was released first by The White House.
linknky.com
House passes income tax reduction legislation
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed legislation to further lower the income tax to 4% on Thursday. House Bill 1 is a key piece of Republican legislation during the 2023 30-day session. The new bill codifies language from 2022’s House Bill 8, which sought to eliminate the income tax slowly.
First Bill Out of The Gate for The House GOP? Increase the Deficit and Help Corporate and Wealthy Tax Cheaters.
After McCarthy was finally elected as Speaker of the House, he promised during his acceptance speech, “our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.”
dallasexpress.com
House to Vote on Abolishing IRS, Income Tax
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate the national income tax, replacing it with a national sales tax. The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) would eliminate national personal and corporate income taxes, as...
msn.com
GOP bill to claw back IRS funding would add $114B to deficit: CBO
The Republican plan to block Democratic-backed funding increases to the IRS would result in a net deficit increase of more than $100 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday. The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, introduced by Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE), would claw back billions of dollars that...
