For decades, some of America’s wealthiest individuals and richest companies have not been paying what they are supposed to in taxes. Last year, President Joe Biden and I collaborated with Democrats in Congress to ensure that all people pay their proper amount to fund our educational institutions, medical centers, military, and other essential projects. However, now that the GOP holds a majority in the House, they are trying to undo our progress, granting permission to millionaires, billionaires, and companies to avoid paying their fair share. President Biden and I are and will remain firm in our position to make sure everybody in our country adhere to the same regulations. The Vice President has released a statement in response to the House Republicans’ first bill, which would give a reward to high-end tax evaders while taking away from the middle class. This statement was released first by The White House.

3 DAYS AGO