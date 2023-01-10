Read full article on original website
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner
Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
Man get 25 years to life in shooting death of Tarrytown woman
Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City, received 25 years to life for the shooting of Jessica Wiltse, 34, in Tarrytown.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
News 12
Waterbury officer screams at woman he says almost ran him over in video that led to his firing
The Waterbury Police Department fired an officer Monday whose body camera footage shows him repeatedly screaming at a woman he says almost ran him over. Officer James Hinkle, a patrol officer who had been with the department for seven years, was the focus of an internal affairs investigation following the incident last month.
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
Waterbury officer screams at driver in video that led to his firing
Officer James Hinkle, a patrol officer who had been with the department for seven years, was the focus of an internal affairs investigation following the incident last month.
Man accused of approaching 11-year-old girl walking home from school in Selden
According to police, the girl was approached by a man as she walked home Tuesday at approximately 3:25 p.m.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
News 12
Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead
Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
4 people charged with conspiring to traffic over 50 firearms throughout Brooklyn
Police say shootings at the Brookline and Bayview Houses kicked off the investigation. In 2020, both housing complexes saw over 100 shots fired.
News 12
Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car
A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
News 12
Spring Valley police officer seeks to educate real estate agents of potential job dangers
A Spring Valley police officer is working to educate real estate agents about the dangers they face when on the job. Detective Matthew Galli is an officer by trade but also owns his own business, Been There Inspected That, as a home inspector. He decided to launch a realtor safety program after hearing about an increase in the number of uncomfortable situations home sellers face.
One person in custody after possible shooting in Yonkers
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 155 South Broadway.
Police: Armed robbery reported at Westchester post office
Police say no injuries were reported, and that multiple police agencies were called in to help with the investigation.
Woman returns from vacation to her car stolen
Stacey Ann Harris parked her 2021 Honda just a few steps away from her home before her trip to Jamaica. When she came back, it was gone.
