Read full article on original website
Related
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Fox11online.com
Fire destroys building, sends smoke across I-41 at morning rush hour
TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the Lawrence Fire...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
b93radio.com
Monday Evening Fire Severely Damages Home, Injures One
Fire struck a residence north of the City of Sheboygan in the Town of Mosel Monday, sending one person to the hospital for treatment. Sheboygan County Emergency Communications received the 9-1-1 call early Monday evening, reporting a structure fire, and responding deputies reported a large amount of smoke and flames visible from the garage attached to the home on Deerfield Lane just north of Playbird Road.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
radioplusinfo.com
1-12-23 missing elderly man found safe in fdl
A missing elderly man has been found safe in Fond du Lac County. The 82 year old man was reported missing shortly after noon Wednesday after walking away from his town of Calumet home. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 team and two unmanned aerial drones assisted in the search. Shortly before 2:30pm the Sheriff’s Office learned the man had been given a ride to a Fond du Lac residence and was safe. The Sheriffs Office crisis social worker responded to the residence and the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
b93radio.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident
A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
Fox11online.com
Neenah students injured in bus crash when returning from ski trip
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Multiple Neenah High School students were hurt in a school bus crash while returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. In a letter to parents, the district said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, one of the two buses transporting the students slid off the road and onto its side in the foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.
Fox11online.com
Repair work to cause temporary water outage for Oshkosh neighborhood
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There will be a temporary water outage on the Oshkosh's north side Wednesday, while crews replace a valve. The valve controls the water service to the area west of U.S. Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T). Work will take place between...
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Taking Cash from a Woman’s Pocket at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman has been arrested after taking cash from a woman’s coat pocket at a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Tower Tavern on Water Street at around 7:30 Wednesday evening to investigate the claim. A staff member at Tower Tavern pulled the security footage, which showed a 29-year-old...
Four hurt after school bus carrying Neenah students tipped over during ski trip
At least four people were hurt after a school bus rolled on its side in Waushara County Wednesday night. No tickets have been issued at this time as authorities investigate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty in Fond du Lac shooting death
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a 2021 murder pleaded not guilty Thursday. Eric Perry, 28, entered the not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date...
Comments / 0