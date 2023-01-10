ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm

The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
krcrtv.com

Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented

EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] HCSO Deputy Involved in Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Just after 2:38 p.m., January 10, a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a three-car collision within the city limits of Eureka. Scanner traffic indicated that the collision occurred at the intersection of F Street and Harris Street, blocking the #1 southbound lane of F Street. Eureka...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

In Which a Suspect Finds Himself in a Prickly Situation

Around 11:10 p.m., a suspect fleeing law enforcement in the Humboldt Hill area south of Eureka found himself in a prickly situation…he ended up tangled in barbed wire and at the point of a taser in a field near the 1500 block of Golden West Court. Law enforcement at...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Deputies Arrest Man for Elder Abuse

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 7, 2023, at about 5:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa

On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area

EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022

Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bookkeeper May Have Embezzled Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Humboldt County Fair Association, GM Says

As the FBI office in Fortuna investigates an alleged embezzlement scheme in which 47-year-old bookkeeper Nina Tafarella is suspected of stealing from a local dance studio, Humboldt County Fair Association General Manager Rich Silacci says Tafarella also appears to have embezzled several hundred thousand dollars from the fair association, where she was employed until her arrest in November.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
FERNDALE, CA

