California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Seeking Man with Outstanding Warrants After Allegedly Fleeing Early Morning Crash in Stolen Vehicle
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
krcrtv.com
Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented
EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
[Update] HCSO Deputy Involved in Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Just after 2:38 p.m., January 10, a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a three-car collision within the city limits of Eureka. Scanner traffic indicated that the collision occurred at the intersection of F Street and Harris Street, blocking the #1 southbound lane of F Street. Eureka...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
kymkemp.com
In Which a Suspect Finds Himself in a Prickly Situation
Around 11:10 p.m., a suspect fleeing law enforcement in the Humboldt Hill area south of Eureka found himself in a prickly situation…he ended up tangled in barbed wire and at the point of a taser in a field near the 1500 block of Golden West Court. Law enforcement at...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Arrest Man for Elder Abuse
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 7, 2023, at about 5:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa
On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
krcrtv.com
Highway 36 near Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park closed due to a slide
CARLOTTA, Calif. — A portion of Highway 36 west of Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park is closed due to a slide, according to Caltrans District 1. In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, officials said there is no estimated time for reopening as the slide remains active. Highways 20 and...
kymkemp.com
Apartment Building Evacuated Yesterday in Rio Dell Barely Survived the 1964 Flood
Yesterday, Rio Dell Police notified about a dozen residents they had to immediately evacuate their apartment building at the south end of Rio Dell after large cracks appeared near the building. A reader reminded us that this building had been in a precarious position before…. In 1964, the 777 Restaurant...
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
krcrtv.com
Weather conditions cause 600+ customers to lose power in Trinity County Tuesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More than 600 customers woke up without power Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through the Northstate. According to PG&E, the outage started at 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 10 in Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299. No estimated restoration time was announced. Check PG&E's...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bookkeeper May Have Embezzled Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Humboldt County Fair Association, GM Says
As the FBI office in Fortuna investigates an alleged embezzlement scheme in which 47-year-old bookkeeper Nina Tafarella is suspected of stealing from a local dance studio, Humboldt County Fair Association General Manager Rich Silacci says Tafarella also appears to have embezzled several hundred thousand dollars from the fair association, where she was employed until her arrest in November.
kymkemp.com
3.5 Earthquake Centered Near McKinleyville
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 4 miles east of McKinleyville, CA at 10:32 AM PST. There is no tsunami threat.”
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
