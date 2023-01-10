Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO