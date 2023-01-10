Read full article on original website
Paula Taylor-Davidson
3d ago
pretty stupid to think you can drive through that mich water! not only could you not drive through the water, now your car is stuck in the water & now you will be faced with a VERY expensive repair bill for all three electronics that are now damaged, or your car may be totalled! Was it worth it?
Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 men die in Sonoma County during storms, gas generator left on
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the pending storms, prompting them to turn on their gas generators inside the home, the sheriff said. The men were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
The Mendocino Voice
Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Crews Work to Fix Roads Ahead of Next Storm
Every second of sunshine mattered for public works crews in Contra Costa County Thursday, as they're trying their best to fill as many potholes as possible before the rain returns. “Since the large storms and they keep coming, we’ve just been on the go,” said Chris Lau with Contra Costa...
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
NBC Bay Area
Congressman Surveys Multi-Million Dollar Storm Damages in the East Bay
An Alameda County congressman spent the day Thursday looking at some of the damage done by the back-to-back-to-back storms. From mudslides and flooding, to collapsed roads, Eric Swalwell got a close look at what the storms left behind. Caltrans reopened parts of Niles Canyon Road from Mission Boulevard in Fremont...
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls
SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
NBC Bay Area
Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California
The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
New storm soaks Bay Area; Body found in submerged car; Storm surge slams Stinson Beach
SAN RAFAEL -- The relentless parade of storms continued Wednesday as another plume of moisture rolled into the Bay Area, further elevating fears of flooding, toppling trees and mudslides.Authorities in Sonoma County said a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Forestville Wednesday morning. Sheriff's deputies and water rescue crews had been searching for a submerged vehicle since Tuesday after a 9-1-1 call reporting a car trapped in floodwaters. It's believed to be the 18th death statewide associated with the series of atmospheric river storms.Forecasters said the North Bay would bear the brunt of this latest...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume Friday, Weekend Flood Watch
The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area is expected to continue Friday and into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system will hit the region...
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Man mourns wife who died after being trapped in flooded car in Forestville
The 43-year-old Ukiah resident was heading to work Tuesday when she got stuck in flood waters from the storms in Northern California.
piedmontexedra.com
More damage around town as storms keep rolling in
In addition to another powerful band of wind and rain that swept through the area around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Piedmonters were treated to a small hail storm plus thunder and lightning around noon that same day. One lightning strike from a passing storm cell split a towering sequoia redwood next to Crocker Park nearly in half. The city’s public works and fire crews were on site shortly after the strike to assess the damage. (Thanks to Cindy Lee Gong for sharing the photo above and of Public Works below.)
Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found
MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
NBC Bay Area
Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?
Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
Stormy pattern end in sight for the Bay Area after weeks of rainfall
We have been dealing with weeks of rainfall, which has had a positive impact on our drought but has also caused an onslaught of problems across California.
cityofnapa.org
Park Closure in Napa Due to Flooding
Due to recent storms that have created localized flooding throughout the City of Napa the Parks and Recreation Services Department has needed to temporarily close a number of its parks and facility to the public. Below is a list of parks that are affected by the recent storms and have been closed or hours reduced due to flooding. These closures will likely continue through the holiday weekend, however parks staff will be monitoring conditions daily and re-opening or closed facilities as conditions change.
Comments / 1