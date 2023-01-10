ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orford, OR

One lane of Highway 101 expected to open by Friday afternoon

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — After a four-day closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it expects one lane of U.S. Highway 101 near Port Orford to reopen by Friday afternoon after a landslide closed the roadway for several miles in both directions. ODOT cautions that forecasted rain could...
PORT ORFORD, OR
Hwy 101 landslide slows, but forecasted rain could pose more problems

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — An active landslide south of Port Orford that had a sudden 12-foot drop Monday has slowed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The slide forced the shutdown of several miles of Highway 101 north and south of the slide early Monday. Matt Noble, communications...
PORT ORFORD, OR
North Bend Fire Dept. presented $10K check to be used for rescue tool

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department is closer to adding a key piece of new equipment. Steve Schneiderman, on behalf of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club, presented a ceremonial $10,000 check during Tuesday night's City Council meeting to the North Bend Fire Department. The funds...
NORTH BEND, OR
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California

UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
STOCKTON, CA
Coos County's newest gym set to open in Pony Village Mall

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The fitness journey continues for Coos County's Kyle Messier. We met Messier last June after his own weight loss led him to help others get fit at a Coos Bay gym. Now he's opening a gym of his own. No Limit Fitness, set to open...
COOS COUNTY, OR
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
NORTH BEND, OR
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate

Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
OREGON STATE

