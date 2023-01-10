Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
One lane of Highway 101 expected to open by Friday afternoon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — After a four-day closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it expects one lane of U.S. Highway 101 near Port Orford to reopen by Friday afternoon after a landslide closed the roadway for several miles in both directions. ODOT cautions that forecasted rain could...
nbc16.com
Hwy 101 landslide slows, but forecasted rain could pose more problems
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — An active landslide south of Port Orford that had a sudden 12-foot drop Monday has slowed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The slide forced the shutdown of several miles of Highway 101 north and south of the slide early Monday. Matt Noble, communications...
nbc16.com
Water Board to install new service on Pacific Avenue in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coos Bay North Bend Water Board will install a new water service on Pacific Avenue between Crowell Lane and 14th Street in North Bend, officials said in a news release. Excavation work will begin on Wednesday, January 11 at 8:30 a.m. and last for...
nbc16.com
North Bend Fire Dept. presented $10K check to be used for rescue tool
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department is closer to adding a key piece of new equipment. Steve Schneiderman, on behalf of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club, presented a ceremonial $10,000 check during Tuesday night's City Council meeting to the North Bend Fire Department. The funds...
nbc16.com
North Bend High School lockdown lifted; 'involved party' taken into custody
NORTH BEND, Ore. — After lunch break Wednesday, North Bend High School was put on lockdown due to a report of a weapon brought on campus, the North Bend School District said. "The involved party is in custody," the District stated. In a later post, the District said there...
nbc16.com
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California
UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
nbc16.com
Coos County's newest gym set to open in Pony Village Mall
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The fitness journey continues for Coos County's Kyle Messier. We met Messier last June after his own weight loss led him to help others get fit at a Coos Bay gym. Now he's opening a gym of his own. No Limit Fitness, set to open...
nbc16.com
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
nbc16.com
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
nbc16.com
'Diving into an Ocean World': SWOCC Physics & Astronomy Lecture Series returns
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College announced the return of its Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series for 2023. The first lecture features a return visit from Southwest Research Institute Research Scientist Dr. Tracy Becker. Dr. Becker was a guest in SWOCC's series in November of 2020 where...
Comments / 0