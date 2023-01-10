ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police Department dedicates new air patrol hangar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s aviation fleet just got a little bigger, and not only larger, but that division has a new home at the Tuscaloosa Airport. The police department said the one it had was like a closet and wasn’t too far from the new...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

6 dead in Alabama tornado outbreak

Video from WAKA shows a possible tornado in Deatsville, to the east of Autauga County. AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Autuaga County Sheriff David Hill told CBS affiliate WAKA that six were killed in the Old Kingston area during Thursday’s tornado outbreak that brought damage to communities across the state. WAKA spoke with Autauga County […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Sheriff deputies in hot pursuit last week

MARION COUNTY — Marion County law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase in slippery conditions, narrowly escaping harm on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Marion County E-911 advised Marion County law enforcement units of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-22. Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Winfield Police Department, Guin Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Brilliant Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all began coordinating with one another in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
MARION, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

