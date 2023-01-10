Read full article on original website
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
Greenville Advocate
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
WKRG
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
wvtm13.com
Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
WSFA
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama
A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.
wvtm13.com
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police Department dedicates new air patrol hangar
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s aviation fleet just got a little bigger, and not only larger, but that division has a new home at the Tuscaloosa Airport. The police department said the one it had was like a closet and wasn’t too far from the new...
6 dead in Alabama tornado outbreak
Video from WAKA shows a possible tornado in Deatsville, to the east of Autauga County. AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Autuaga County Sheriff David Hill told CBS affiliate WAKA that six were killed in the Old Kingston area during Thursday’s tornado outbreak that brought damage to communities across the state. WAKA spoke with Autauga County […]
wvtm13.com
Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
myjrpaper.com
Sheriff deputies in hot pursuit last week
MARION COUNTY — Marion County law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase in slippery conditions, narrowly escaping harm on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Marion County E-911 advised Marion County law enforcement units of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-22. Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Winfield Police Department, Guin Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Brilliant Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all began coordinating with one another in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
WSFA
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
