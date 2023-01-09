Barbara Gibbons has been appointed chief of staff of Peak Vista Community Health Centers. It's a new position within the organization. In the announcement, Peak Vista says the chief of staff serves as the voice of the president and CEO for managing projects, tracking timelines and planning for meetings with the organization’s board of directors. The chief of staff works closely with the executive team, senior leadership team, and project management office.

