FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Look: Chiefs Star Shoots Down Ex-Girlfriend Rumor
Travis Kelce publicly denied that financial reasons played any role in his breakup with longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Kelce and Nicole split last spring after more than five years together. At the time, the prevailing rumor about the cause of the breakup was that the Chiefs tight end was ...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins KC Current ownership group
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins wife, Brittany, as an owner in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Changes
If this year's AFC Championship Game features the Bills and Chiefs, it'll be played at a neutral site. The NFL agreed on a neutral-site location for the AFC Championship if it involves a team that played fewer than 17 games - the Bills and Bengals. Speaking to reporters Monday, Chiefs ...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce: ‘I owe a lot of my career, if not all my career’ to Andy Reid
The Chiefs tight end also shared a story that highlights Andy Reid’s sense of humor.
Podcast: Who is ideal opponent for Kansas City Chiefs in next round of NFL playoffs?
The Chiefs would seem to match up with some teams better than others in the AFC playoffs. Here’s who they should want to play.
Funny video compilation shows NFL pundit predictions of a Patrick Mahomes regression
There was no shortage of doubters about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes before the season began.
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
NFL World Reacts To Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game Location
In the event that a neutral site AFC Championship Game is played, it will be held in the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The potential for a neutral site game is a ramification of the canceled Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. ...
From Andy Reid to ‘Arrowhead East’ and Kelces, Chiefs-Eagles would be enticing matchup
Much could prevent it from happening, but if the Chiefs and Eagles play to their No. 1 seeds a Super Bowl of fascinating subplots awaits.
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
Wichita Eagle
Finding Ways to Watch Royals Games Will Remain a Challenge in 2023
I usually try to keep my pieces fair, considering players, fans and the Kansas City Royals alike. One topic to which I am unequivocally opposed, however, is MLB blackouts and how difficult it can be to watch a Royals game at times. This came back into my head after Fastwyre,...
Post Register
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
NFL World Reacts To New Playoff Overtime Rules
Last year, a playoff thriller between the Bills and Chiefs ended on the first possession of overtime. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a game-winning touchdown. If a similar situation unfolds this postseason, the game will not officially end. That's because the NFL changed its ...
