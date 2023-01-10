Read full article on original website
Pregnant male seadragon makes history at CA aquarium. ‘An extremely rare occurrence’
The species was once listed as “near threatened,” according to the aquarium.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb
See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb. There are surfing contests held all over the world every year where skilled surfers hope for incredible swells to show off their impressive skills. During the beloved San Onofre Surf Club contest of 2022, an uninvited guest makes an appearance.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Viewers Freaked Out by Video of Massive Octopus Being Caught on Fishing Line
When photographer and fisherman Brooke Sattar and her friends set out for a day of prawn fishing, they expected to find plenty of the tiny, tasty crustaceans. As they dragged the trap back up to the surface, however, the sea creature attached was just slightly larger than a prawn. Actually, it was an octopus so large that everyone on board was temporarily at a loss for words.
a-z-animals.com
See an Incredibly Rare Dalmatian Deer In Florida
Our short story begins with what seems to be a dalmatian (dog) playing in a thicket – sniffing around or trying to find a stick to fetch. However, the narrator shortly reveals the exciting news – it is actually a deer, white with brown spots!. As you’ve probably...
studyfinds.org
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean
CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video
Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
10 bizarre deep sea creatures found in 2022
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
WATCH: Pod of Killer Whales Pursue Small Fishing Boat in Pulse-Pounding Footage
Boaters on a small fishing vessel had a terrifying encounter with a pod of killer whales in a video that has since gone viral. The following footage sees a little boat speeding away from the whale pod as a handful of the massive ocean dwellers partake in a game of chase.
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
Meet a rainbow fish and other new species discovered in 2022
California Academy of Sciences researchers and their international collaborators discovered 146 new animal, plant and fungi species. Some of the new species include geckos, ants, flowering plants and fish.
Watch: Whale watchers witness rare birth off California coast
A whale watching expedition off the California coast encountered what initially appeared to be a whale in distress but turned out to be something much more rare -- a gray whale giving birth.
One Green Planet
Experts Concerned About Baby Gray Whale Born Too Far From Normal Breeding Grounds
Whale waters in California recently witnessed a whale give birth to a young calf right in front of its boat. While this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these whale watchers, experts are concerned because this species usually gives birth in the lagoons of Mexico’s Baja California. Experts fear that the mother has a long way to go before she and her new calf can make it back to safety.
petapixel.com
Dramatic Fish Death at Aquarium Shows Risk of Using Camera Flash
A video of a tuna fish reacting to flash photography and swimming headfirst into the aquarium’s glass has resurfaced online sparking a debate. The shocking footage filmed in Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan was posted to Reddit two days ago sparking outrage that camera flashes had felled the tuna.
Famous Ogopogo Lake Monster Spotted in British Columbia
It is shaped like a plesiosaur with the tail of a whale.
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH
Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows. When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.
