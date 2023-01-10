ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team

As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
OTC Birth Control Urged as CVS, Walgreens Plan to Sell Abortion Pill

CVS and Walgreens have announced they will sell abortion medication at pharmacies, after the FDA announced it is allowing mifepristone to be bought over the counter with a. prescription. Advocates are applauding the move, and said over-the-counter birth control access would help more women take control of their reproductive health.
LaSalle residents shelter in place after Carus chemical factory fire

A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle Wednesday morning. Residents say the blaze caused several loud explosions. Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the sky from the factory. Rick Koshko is the news director at WCMY radio. From live at the scene, he told WNIJ that...
