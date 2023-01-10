Read full article on original website
Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team
As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
Local lawmakers get ready for a new legislative session
The Illinois House of Representatives held its inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the University of Illinois Springfield campus to officially kick off the 103rd session of the Illinois General Assembly. WSIU's Brad Palmer reports.
How 23-year-old Nabeela Syed wants to make space for more people in Illinois state politics
Nabeela Syed was a senior in high school when she decided to go into politics. It was 2016 and former President Donald Trump was campaigning on banning immigration from Mexico, African nations and Muslim-majority countries. “Just seeing how Trump was growing in popularity, and the kind of support he was...
OTC Birth Control Urged as CVS, Walgreens Plan to Sell Abortion Pill
CVS and Walgreens have announced they will sell abortion medication at pharmacies, after the FDA announced it is allowing mifepristone to be bought over the counter with a. prescription. Advocates are applauding the move, and said over-the-counter birth control access would help more women take control of their reproductive health.
LaSalle residents shelter in place after Carus chemical factory fire
A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle Wednesday morning. Residents say the blaze caused several loud explosions. Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the sky from the factory. Rick Koshko is the news director at WCMY radio. From live at the scene, he told WNIJ that...
