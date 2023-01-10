ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nick Saban’s Final Coaches Poll Ballot Had Alabama Ahead of TCU

The CFP National Championship game came and went in shocking fashion with one of the biggest blowouts of all time. The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned back-to-back national champions following Monday’s 65-7 routing of TCU, the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the playoff era. With talk all...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WFAA

Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

DENTON, Texas — Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Arnold was surprised with the award announcement by 11-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The senior quarterback was selected for the award for his performance on the field, but also his work off the field.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Dallas Wings announces 2023 coaching staff; WNBA season opens in May

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are complete! Head coach Latricia Trammell announced the remainder of the coaching staff, including two WNBA standouts and college stars, that will join her on the quest to a WNBA championship in DFW this upcoming season. First up, meet the newest assistant coaches: April...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy