FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
WFAA
Everything went wrong for TCU fans against Georgia, and the game was only half of it
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The low point made me laugh, if nothing else. A friend and I were riding in a Lyft late Monday night, our TCU gear drenched in rain and soaking the back seat of a Tesla. I asked the driver when the last time Los Angeles saw...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nick Saban’s Final Coaches Poll Ballot Had Alabama Ahead of TCU
The CFP National Championship game came and went in shocking fashion with one of the biggest blowouts of all time. The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned back-to-back national champions following Monday’s 65-7 routing of TCU, the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the playoff era. With talk all...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
WFAA
TCU-Georgia national championship game records lowest viewership in college football history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The TCU-Georgia national championship game went "0 to 100" real quick, which drove fans away from tuning into the game, according to TV viewership numbers. The 2023 CFP National Championship between the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs averaged 17.223 million viewers across its ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU broadcasts, making it...
WFAA
Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Football Player of the Year
DENTON, Texas — Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Arnold was surprised with the award announcement by 11-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The senior quarterback was selected for the award for his performance on the field, but also his work off the field.
The Georgia Bulldogs stopped to eat chicken wings while annihilating TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship
While they couldn't get away with throwing a mid-game party, a handful of Georgia's players managed to sneak in a celebratory snack on the sidelines.
Dallas Wings announces 2023 coaching staff; WNBA season opens in May
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are complete! Head coach Latricia Trammell announced the remainder of the coaching staff, including two WNBA standouts and college stars, that will join her on the quest to a WNBA championship in DFW this upcoming season. First up, meet the newest assistant coaches: April...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Team captain defends Rockwall-Heath football coach over workouts after reported illnesses, hospitalization
HEATH, Texas — A junior captain of the Rockwall-Heath varsity football team is defending his head coach after the coach was placed on leave following reports of illnesses and hospitalizations among some players after a workout. The high school told parents in a letter on Tuesday that an unknown...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
wbap.com
Rockwall-Heath Football Coach on Leave After Several Students are Hospitalized
Heath, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School has been placed on leave after several varsity players fell seriously ill during off-season training. According to WFAA, Coach John Harrell made the athletes do hundreds – up to 400 – push-ups on Friday, “as punishment for...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
Head to the rodeo, the zoo or a comedy show: Here's 15 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — If you need any ideas how to spend your weekend, we may have you covered! Check out our list of events to explore across the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Friday to Sunday. Friday. One of Fort Worth’s biggest events kicks off Friday, Jan. 13! Gear up for...
Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth’s pride fell short Monday night, but getting to the College Football Playoff finale was no small feat for the TCU Horned Frogs, and if it makes anyone feel better, a Cowtown local just had a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
Did you win? 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
Everyone in the country that is at least a little bit interested in sports will have their eyes glued to the college football national championship Monday night as the TCU Horned Frogs are going for all the glory, but there was some winning over the weekend in Texas that needs to be discussed.
cbs19.tv
Parents pull their two children from Allen ISD after racist message written on their home
ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home. Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.
