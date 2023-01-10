ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline

OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by police for failure to appear on drug charges in is custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Quayshan Moore, 29, was wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He was also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Victim identified in December shooting

UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Mayor: Tweets ‘disturbing’ amid ongoing EEOC investigation

Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman quickly took action after learning of homophobic and transphobic tweets that may have come from a council member while the city is dealing with a federal discrimination complaint. TSPR obtained Schwartzman’s Dec. 21 email to the city council via a Freedom of Information Act request.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Davenport gives final approval to MLK Plaza project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved a final development agreement with the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK plaza on Wednesday. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and an Enhance Iowa Grant to fund part of the $1.1 million dollar project, located next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy

Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy