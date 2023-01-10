ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

2 critical after car crashes into ER at DeKalb County hospital

 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car drove into Emory Hillandale Hospital in DeKalb County Monday afternoon, leaving two people critically injured.

Emergency crews were seen pulling the car out of the front doors of the ER.

The two people injured, who included the car’s driver and a hospital employee, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Emory Hillandale’s emergency room was able to keep operating, despite damage left by the car, which plowed 10 feet into the building.

One witness spoke to Channel 2 Action News. “Everybody was in the waiting room, and the next thing you know, you heard like a boom and the double doors burst open,” he said. “And the next thing you know, you see a blue car coming, running straight past the waiting room.”

Police are working to determine if the crash was an accident of intentionally. Neither the driver or the injured employee have been identified.

A witness said he thought the driver had a heart attack, because that’s what he heard staff saying.

