Who are The Nation, Stewie2k’s VALORANT team?
VALORANT Challengers North America open qualifier kicked off on Jan. 9 and there is a new team getting traction on social media, not only because of the players that are involved but also because they’re currently undefeated. The five players in this orgless project are playing under the tag...
dotesports.com
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
One of North America’s best Apex Legends players retires from competitive play
One of the longest tenured and famed North American Apex Legends players has decided to retire after three years of professional play. The Apex Legends Global Series 2022 Split One in North America marked Aidan “rocker” Grodin’s last tournament as a professional Apex competitor. The announcement came from a public post on his twitter account, where he recounted his career and cited burnout from the game as his chief reason for leaving the competitive scene.
dotesports.com
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
dotesports.com
ShahZam accuses Sentinels of breaking VALORANT roster spot promise for playing with Shroud
There’s nothing more momentous than VALORANT drama, especially in North America, and despite the start of the VCT still being over a month away, the scene is already heating up after a couple of the scene’s biggest names fire shots at each other. What started off as just...
dotesports.com
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
dotesports.com
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
dotesports.com
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
dotesports.com
Secret worries fans after a disastrous start to the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Team Secret almost flamed out of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season with a remarkable achievement, but the team bounced back at the last second and ended the season on a high. From the Last Chance Qualifier to second place at The International 2022, Secret came into the new season with high hopes. Still, nothing has been going according to the plan so far.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker key
The Call of Duty DMZ mode is a fight for survival, but with the necessity of having to exfil with the gear you want to keep in place, it’s a more tense fight than a traditional Warzone 2 battle royale match. Unlike battle royale in Warzone 2, loot is...
dotesports.com
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
dotesports.com
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Ch 7 Editorial Department key in DMZ
The best loot is always worth the extra effort, and that goes doubly so in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. In DMZ, players drop into Al Mazrah and try and exfil with as much as they can carry. But if they can’t get out safely, they lose it all.
dotesports.com
How TFT Fortune’s Favor game mode works
Fortune’s Favor is the first limited-time game mode within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing the ultimate potential of what’s possible in Set Eight. Riot is expanding gameplay possibilities within TFT through a new and temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor, scheduled to release on Jan. 12 and run until Feb. 9. The basic design of the new mode is to give all players outrageous high-roll opportunities throughout the game, while not changing any core mechanics found in Set Eight.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.
dotesports.com
When is Lotus getting added to VALORANT’s competitive mode?
The newest VALORANT map Lotus was loaded into the game on Jan. 10 at the start of Episode Six. Lotus, however, won’t be available in competitive from the get-go. Riot Games has made Lotus available only in Swiftplay queue for the first week of launch, so players get to learn the map before heading to competitive matches.
