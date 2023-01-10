Read full article on original website
The IRS went easy on Trump's tax returns because he used accountants, congressional report says
House Democrats are scrutinizing why the Internal Revenue Service failed to fully audit Donald Trump's tax returns when he was in the White House, despite an agency policy mandating such a review. Some insight into the lapse came in a report Tuesday from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), a...
What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
IRS sent out 12 million refunds, averaging over $1,200 each, following corrections to 2020 taxes
If you're eligible for a refund, and didn't receive it automatically, there's still time to apply to claim the exclusion.
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Congress Could Make It Harder To File Taxes By Getting Rid of New IRS Funding
In August, the Biden administration announced details regarding the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While much focus has been put on the act's plans to cap prescription prices for Medicare...
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
IRS issues tax refunds to 12M who qualified for tax break on 2020 unemployment benefits
The IRS has delivered delayed tax refunds to 12 million Americans who qualified for a tax break on unemployment benefits collected during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release this week, the agency said that it amended 14 million returns from the 2020 tax season. In...
Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions
The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
Republicans Want to Abolish the IRS; How That Would Hit Your Wallet
No IRS would not mean no taxes and the rich might actually end up paying more.
IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds
Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
IRS announces standard mileage deductions for 2023 tax season
While many Americans are preparing to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is announcing new updates for 2023 taxes. The agency has released the standard mileage rates that will be eligible for tax deductions for cars, vans, panel trucks, or pickup trucks for charities, moving, business, or medical purposes. These updates will hold up for: diesel-powered cars, gas-powered cars, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.
Why you can expect a smaller IRS tax refund this year
The end of charitable deductions for many, along with the end of stimulus money, could mean a smaller refund for millions of people.
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday. The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported Wednesday that the IRS watchdog is seeing "a...
Tax deadlines 2023: Jan. 23 is the first day you can file your taxes, IRS announces
When can taxes be filed for 2023? The earliest you can file taxes is Jan 23. April 18 is the deadline to file taxes.
Trump tax returns: IRS hobby rules put $1.1M of deductions at risk
The IRS can disallow losses on Donald Trump's tax returns if the service decides Trump's businesses were actually hobbies instead of for-profit enterprises.
IRS Says Corrected Taxes Resulted In 12 Million New Refunds
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it has corrected numerous 2020 tax returns, resulting in the issuance of 12 million new refunds. According to a CBS report, the tax agency primarily corrected returns that included overpayments for unemployment benefits after the passage of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021.
