Read full article on original website
Laura Linck
3d ago
phht.. note* Republicans under investigation.. I'd absolutely love to see any democrats held liable for what they have done.
Reply(10)
16
Wild Willy
3d ago
alleged, so guilty of a crime without a trial. that's the deathocraps way
Reply(3)
13
Related
Measure 114 proponents speak out as gun control measure is on hold, temporarily blocked by state judge
Leaders of the interfaith group that championed Oregon’s gun control measure criticized a state judge’s ruling that has blocked the law and vowed Wednesday to lobby lawmakers to properly fund the measure’s signature requirements for gun permits and completed criminal background checks. The Rev. Mark Knutson, Rabbi...
opb.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
KDRV
New office for Kotek gives her a new role: Defendant in Measure 114 lawsuit
SALEM & HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's governorship brings another title for Tina Kotek this week. She listed as a new defendant in a lawsuit filed against the State for its new gun control regulation, Measure 114. More specifically, she and other co-defendants asked for the change in the case's...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
ijpr.org
David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
WWEEK
Judge Declines to Stop Oregon State Hospital Early Releases
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman rejected demands Jan. 9 that he reverse an order he issued last year limiting the time “aid-and-assist” patients could stay at the overflowing Oregon State Hospital. Such patients, charged with crimes but too ill to stand trial, can now be held...
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
Chronicle
Rep. Jim Walsh Introduces Bill Limiting Restrictions on Religious Institutions During States of Emergency
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday that would limit the governor’s authority to close religious institutions during states of emergency. The bill, House Bill 1154, would give religious institutions protections from what Walsh called “unconstitutional attacks” during states of emergency. "Over the past...
gigharbornow.org
Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans
Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Oregon bail reforms balance equity, victim protection
Oregon Senate Bill 48, the state’s attempt at bail reform, has tried to create a more equitable criminal justice system, advocates and lawmakers say. But others fear that the sudden changes to Oregon’s bail system, which took effect last year, have exposed gaps that put victims at risk.
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More
As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
opb.org
As end to state aid looms, Eastern Oregon receives $1.7 million in federal funding for groundwater pollution
The federal government is sending $1.7 million to Eastern Oregon to handle ongoing nitrate contamination in the groundwater just as local and state government services meant to address the crisis are going into flux. Nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin has affected drinking water across Umatilla and Morrow counties...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Comments / 19