Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Deputies Shoot, Kill Man Near Valencia Town Center
Deputies shot a man — who later died at the hospital — after an altercation at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall late Wednesday night. The deputy-involved shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard, with the area between Slaters 50/50 and the Cheesecake Factory on the west side ...
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
Caught on camera: Man attacks car with pipe in road-rage incident on 2 Freeway in Glendale
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a driver with a pipe attacked the car behind him in an apparent road-rage incident on a Southern California freeway.
newsantaana.com
L.A. man who built equipment to steal your credit card info at gas stations sentenced
SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan, age 40, admitted in his plea agreement that he built “skimmers”—customized electronic...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita opens its second inclusive play area at West Creek Park
What was once a pile of dirt and an idea has been completed — and children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley can now enjoy the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park in Valencia, announced Santa Clarita city officials. The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a...
goldrushcam.com
Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ
Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
SoCal weather: What to know on rainfall totals, road closures and flash flood warnings
As the latest storm batters SoCal, here's what to know about rainfall totals, road closures and conditions to keep you and your family safe.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Second hiker dies after falling at least 500ft from icy California mountain
The woman fell while climbing Mt Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains – the second fatality in two weeks
Santa Clarita Receives Over Seven Inches Of Rain In The New Year
The new year has proven itself to be wet and stormy in recent days, with over seven inches of rain falling on Santa Clarita since Jan. 1. Large stretches of Southern California have taken a beating by Mother Nature and Santa Clarita is no exception. Today alone, over four inches of rain has fallen, according ...
Hiker dies in Southern California after sliding as much as 700 feet down icy mountain, rescuers say
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said the hiker was the second person to slide on the ice to their death on Southern California's Mount Baldy in two weeks.
Heavy rain brings flooding to Inland Empire
The Inland Empire was soaked Tuesday as heavy rain brought flooding to the region.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Secures 6-Year Prison Sentence for Former CalPERS Employee Who Stole Nearly $700,000 from Retirees
January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday announced the sentencing of a former employee of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) who stole nearly $700,000 in retirement funds from 10 former State of California employees. Gloria Najera-Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday to six...
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
NBC San Diego
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.
The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
Comments / 0