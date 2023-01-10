ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
5-Year-Old Boy Vanishes in Rushing Floodwaters Near Paso Robles

A 5-year-old boy disappeared in rising floodwaters Monday on California's Central Coast as a winter storm pummeled the state for hours with unrelenting rain. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it as stranded near Paso Robles, about 250 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Witnesses pulled the woman to safety, but the boy was swept out of the truck and carried away in the rushing water.
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California

Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
