California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of...
California Police Say Father Intentionally Drove Wife And Two Small Children Off Cliff
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said. Patel is charged with attempted murder and child abuse. A California man is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco say they believe he intentionally drove his vehicle...
Witness recounts trying to help Riverside County deputy moments after fatal shooting
A woman and her daughter called 911 multiple times and sprang into action to try and help save Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero.
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
2 killed in rockslide at Yosemite National Park entrance ID'd as San Jose couple
The two victims killed in a rockslide early Tuesday morning near the park's entrance have been identified as a married couple from San Jose.
5-Year-Old Boy Vanishes in Rushing Floodwaters Near Paso Robles
A 5-year-old boy disappeared in rising floodwaters Monday on California's Central Coast as a winter storm pummeled the state for hours with unrelenting rain. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it as stranded near Paso Robles, about 250 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Witnesses pulled the woman to safety, but the boy was swept out of the truck and carried away in the rushing water.
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
Teen seriously injured after 4-wheeler struck by pickup in Summit County
The boy was life flighted with life-threatening, critical injuries after his four wheeler was struck by a pickup truck.
Pursuit leads CHP from Sherman Oaks to East Hollywood and 3 arrests
An attempt to pull over a wanted vehicle in Sherman Oaks led to a pursuit south on the Hollywood (101) Freeway to East Hollywood, where up to three suspects were arrested, authorities said.
Man allegedly drives Tesla off a cliff intentionally in Northern California, yet everyone survives
A 42-year-old man driving three passengers believed to be his family is being charged with attempted murder after driving a Tesla sedan off a notoriously dangerous cliff in Northern California, according to an Oregon Live article published on January 4th.
