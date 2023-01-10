ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post's Mike Vaccaro wins fourth New York Sportswriter of the Year award

The Post’s lead sports columnist, Mike Vaccaro, was named New York Sportswriter of the Year for the fourth time, it was announced Monday by the National Sports Media Association. Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times was named a co-recipient of the award.

Vaccaro, who has worked at the Post since 2002, previously won the award in 2013, 2014 and 2019. He’s a 1989 graduate of St. Bonaventure University and lives in Hillsdale, N.J.

Vaccaro not only writes about both local and national sports but also pens a weekly Sunday column called “Open Mike.” He’s authored three books — “Emperors and Idiots” (about the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry), “1941 — The Greatest Year In Sports” and “The First Fall Classic” (chronicling the 1912 World Series between the Red Sox and Giants).

Vaccaro is the fifth person to win the award four times or more, joining former Post columnist Dick Young (12), George Vecsey (12), Dave Anderson (seven) and current Post columnist Phil Mushnick (six).

Gary Cohen, longtime voice of the Mets, was named New York Sportscaster of the Year by the NSMA, while Ian Eagle, television voice of the Nets as well as NFL football and college basketball on CBS, was named National Sportscaster of the Year.

The honors will be presented at the Association’s annual awards weekend in June in Winston-Salem, N.C.

