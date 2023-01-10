ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants expect to get key reinforcements on defense for Vikings clash

By Paul Schwartz
The Giants did not exactly put up a stone cold, big blue wall the last time they tangled with the Vikings. Yes, the game three weeks ago went down to the wire, thanks largely to the most passing yards they amassed all season. The defense had its moments, but also gave up three touchdown passes to Kirk Cousins and was shredded by receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Help for that defense is on the way. The Giants return to practice on Wednesday and head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday he anticipates defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) to be on the field.

“I’m expecting them to do stuff at practice,” Daboll said. “How much? A couple more days here, but I’m expecting them to do something — each of them.”

This is promising news for the Giants as they look ahead to Sunday’s rematch with the Vikings, this time in the playoffs. Williams and Jackson did not play in the 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Ojulari did play but was forced out early in the second quarter after spraining his ankle while sacking Kirk Cousins.

Leonard Williams missed out on the Giants’ previous game against the Vikings.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
Azeez Ojulari is set to return to practice for the Giants.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Do not expect any “boat trip’’ redux with these Giants. After the 2016 regular season, several Giants wide receivers went to Miami for a quick getaway before the team reconvened for practice before the playoff game in Green Bay. Did the trip have anything to do with the ensuing loss to the Packers? Who knows? But it was not a good look.

Daboll’s schedule does not make room for any real getaway. Monday was a day for recovery — “most guys come in and get a workout or some treatment or take care of their bodies,” Daboll said. Players have the day off Tuesday and return to work Wednesday morning.

What the Giants accomplished, getting into the postseason, is quite rare, considering how they got there. They were 1-4-1 in the NFC East, the sort of record usually owned by losing teams.

Winning inside the division is a high priority for every head coach and this is one area where Daboll did not achieve the goal. The Giants are the first team to qualify for the playoffs with no more than one division victory since the 1989 Steelers. The Steelers finished 9-7 that season to earn a wild-card berth despite going 1-5 in the AFC Central.

The Giants’ opponents for the 2023 season are now set and their road schedule will take them to three different Pacific Time Zone sites. In addition to the three road games in the NFC East at Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia, the Giants will travel to Arizona, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Buffalo, Miami and New Orleans. If Daboll wants to keep his team on the road should the Giants get back-to-back games out west, he will certainly have the opportunity to do so.

At home, the Giants will face the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets and Packers, in addition to their division meetings with the Cowboys, Commanders and Eagles.

