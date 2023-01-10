Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Jared Goff has suddenly become perhaps too good of a bargain for the Lions
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot until the guarantees disappeared and the contract could be ripped to shreds and Goff replaced with the team’s next quarterback.
NBC Sports
Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run
SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
NBC Sports
Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart
SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports
Metcalf’s confident reaction to facing 49ers for third time
Games played between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hardly ever disappoint, and their upcoming matchup has an extra layer added to an already-intense rivalry. The teams will meet for the third time this 2022 NFL season when they go head-to-head in the NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won both of the previous contests, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf recognized the difficulties of beating a team three times.
NBC Sports
NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession
In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr should refuse to accept a trade by the Raiders
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already...
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks
It’s wild-card weekend. Actually, the league would prefer that we call it “super wild-card weekend.” Which is something I won’t do, largely because they want me to do it. I also don’t want to call it wild-card weekend either, because it’s not. It used to be,...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers' Ryans to be 'picky' choosing head-coaching job
As the leader of the top-ranked 49ers' defense, it's no surprise defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is one of the hottest names flying around for the five open NFL head-coaching jobs. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans reportedly have requested to interview Ryans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona...
NBC Sports
Why CMC immediately recognized 'greatness' in 49ers' Purdy
SANTA CLARA -- Before Brock Purdy stepped on the field in his role as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, the team’s high-profile midseason acquisition saw something special in him. Running back Christian McCaffrey heavily leaned on Purdy during those first few weeks after coming to the 49ers in a...
NBC Sports
Why Ward could be 49ers' most valuable defensive back
SANTA CLARA — The position Jimmie Ward plays on the 49ers' defense might be uncertain at times, but his ability to succeed is a given. While most players would be upset or unable to adjust to a new role on the field, Ward has shown his ability to thrive in whatever circumstance is thrown at him. Being able to play the nickel back role is just another talent the veteran safety can add to his resume.
NBC Sports
Purdy's PFF grades vs. Cards show he thrives under pressure
The 49ers' 38 -13 domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is reflected in their PFF grades, which also offer insights on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s abilities. Purdy completed 15 of his 20 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a 141.2 passer rating -- his highest of the season. While Purdy’s average yards per attempt was 8.9, his average depth of target was his lowest since Week 14 at 6.4 yards.
NBC Sports
Seahawks scheming to disrupt Purdy's veteran-like composure
Rookie Brock Purdy has passed every test thrown his way, but the 49ers quarterback faces the highest stakes of his career Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi's Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt plans to challenge Mr. Irrelevant. But first, Hurtt admitted what has...
NBC Sports
Sirianni delivers encouraging news on Sweat
Nick Sirianni, who never updates injuries, updated a very important one on Tuesday. Sirianni said he’s optimistic the Eagles will get edge rusher Josh Sweat back for their playoff opener. Sweat was carted off the field and briefly hospitalized after suffering a neck injury 5 ½ minutes into the...
NBC Sports
CMC believes Purdy's success a 'major testament' to Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA — When Trey Lance sustained his season-ending injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped back into his old role and not a lot changed. The 49ers’ season resumed as one might have expected. After all, Garoppolo had been the team’s starter since the middle of the 2017 season.
NBC Sports
Are the Patriots really an attractive destination for potential OCs?
If you watched the New England Patriots at all this season, you know the team should be in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the offense sputtered under first-year play-caller Matt Patricia. Fortunately for them, there are several intriguing OC candidates, including Mass. native Bill O'Brien, former Patriots...
NBC Sports
Sirianni unsure if Hurts will have to keep playing through pain
After the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the Giants on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Jalen Hurts for playing through his shoulder injury but admitted Hurts was “hurting bad” in that game. With the win, the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed and the bye week that...
NBC Sports
Chargers designate Rashawn Slater for return
The Chargers may be getting a big piece of their offensive line back in the playoffs, but it won’t be this Saturday. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The move allows Slater to start practicing with the team for the first time since he went on injured reserve in September with a ruptured biceps tendon.
Comments / 0