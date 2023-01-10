ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The Oklahoman

Guest: House speaker debacle is not who we are. We need to demand reasonable governance.

An individual pursuit of power, at any price, threatens the stability of any enterprise, let alone a democracy. What we witnessed last week was unfathomable. To gain the speakership of the House, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was willing to put winning the office over the democratic principles of our nation. There is no moral compass. These actions will also affect us as Oklahomans.  ...
