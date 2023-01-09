Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired
Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO via an announcement on Tuesday night. WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to the Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan becoming...
411mania.com
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
webisjericho.com
New Japan Star Expected To Sign With Major American Promotion
Just days after it was announced that Jay White would be wrestling Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan match on Saturday, February 11th, Fightful Select has reported that the former IWGP World Champion’s contract is about to expire. Therefore it looks almost certain he is set to join either WWE or AEW, which is a promotion he has worked for previously due to the Forbidden Door. However, despite this, it’s actually believed WWE is his more likely destination.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Additional Dates To Live Event Schedule
WWE has announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 20. STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2022 – WWE today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 20.
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Tries To Look At Being WWE Producer Through The Eyes Of Fans
Years after retiring from being a full-time wrestler, WWE hired Hall Of Famer Molly Holly as a producer for the company. During the Highspots Sign-it-Live stream, Holly talked about her work as a producer and how she tries to approach the job:. “So I do look at it (role as...
PWMania
Tully Blanchard Confirms His Departure From AEW and ROH
Tully Blanchard managed FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Shawn Spears during his time with All Elite Wrestling. He later joined Ring of Honor, where he co-founded Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. However, at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Prince Nana ‘purchased’ the group from Blanchard.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News From AEW Dynamite: Match Producers, More
Fightful have shared a report with details from backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They reveal the producers for each match/segment, and share some notes from the tapings in Los Angeles. The producers for this week were:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page: produced by Dean Malenko. JungleHook...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Monè Thanks Fans For NJPW Battle In The Valley Sellout
Mercedes Monè tweeted a thank you message earlier today on the heels of the announcement that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle In The Valley event next month has sold out. Taking place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center, Monè will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Backstage Reaction To Vince’s Return, Possible Sale Of WWE
Since Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last week, there has been a lot of tension and unease in WWE. A new report from Pwinsider reveals just how nervous staff have become. Vince’s return has not been all bad – WWE stock continues to climb. Some employees have said that an immediate positive was the ability to purchase stock at a lower price and now that the stock has risen, they are selling their shares and reaping the reward. Unfortunately, the positive news seems to end there.
ewrestlingnews.com
Raven To Appear At Impact Hard To Kill, Ticket Pre-Sale For AEW Rampage & Battle Of The Belts VI
Impact Wrestling has officially announced that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Raven will be appearing at the Impact Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th and the Hard to Kill Fallout event on January 14th. You can check out the official announcement below:. Impact Hard to Kill and Hard...
