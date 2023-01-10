Sonoma County school officials eye forecast after storm halts beginning of school week

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District calendar lists April 21, 2023 as “Emergency Day #1.” Turns out it’ll be a regular school day for students after flooding forced the district to close school Monday.

The almost 3.9 inches of rain that came down late Sunday night and Monday morning already had school officials for one of the county’s largest districts, which has more than 6,000 enrolled students, worried about flooding and power outages after weeks of storms had saturated the ground, raised creek and river levels and backed up drainage.

By 5:30 a.m. maintenance staff for the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District said schools were good to open due to minimal flooding and lack of any power issues. But by 7 a.m., Superintendent Mayra Perez said she started receiving texts from parents who were unable to leave their homes or drop off their kids due to flooding locally and on major roadways and arteries to campuses.

She realized she needed to cancel the school day due to safety concerns as parking lots filled with water and conditions continued to worsen. Major roads such as Rohnert Park Expressway and Golf Course Drive were flooding as well as the entrance to Lawrence E. Jones Middle School and the parking lot of Marguerite Hahn Elementary.

Monday at 7:48 a.m. the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety warned people of “sporadic flooding throughout Rohnert Park,” and advised them not to drive through floodwaters. Around then, Perez canceled classes for the day.

“What I like to do is notify parents by 6 a.m. if we are closing,” Perez said. “But today, everything was fine, and then it just kept raining and the streets were flooded, so I had to make the decision a little bit later.”

After years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires, some parents expressed dread over more closures and wondered if there would be more school closures this week due to an incoming storm overnight.

“My preference is to keep schools open,” Perez said. “Not every family can be at home and plan something. It’s safe to have kids in school and there’s importance to maintaining routines for students.”

Perez said she will continue to monitor the forecast, and this time, has a prepared message to send out to parents if weather intensifies, alerting them of a possible closure and letting them know a decision would be communicated by 6 a.m. the morning of the closure.

School districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close, not the Sonoma County Office of Education, which sends out notices of closures, sometimes after the district alerts families, according to the office in a news release.

According to the release, there were closures Monday due to storms in the Guerneville School District. Fort Ross Elementary School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District and Montgomery Elementary closed Monday and all planned to close Tuesday as well.

Some special education programs, hosted at or facilitated by schools that had been shut down, were also closed including the SCOE Transition Program, SCOE El Colegio Preschool, SCOE at Lawrence Jones Middle School, SCOE at Rancho Cotate High School and SCOE at University Prep at La Fiesta.

“Unfortunately, California is not used to rain ― we’re not built for it,” Perez said. “And it's such a hard decision to make because we want kids in school, and I want our schools open.”

