Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Missoula Food Bank, Community Center hosts School Meals Engagement night

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is encouraging the public to attend its School Meals Engagement night. The event takes place Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the opportunity for attendees to share their experience and learn how school meals' quality and accessibility can be improved.
NBCMontana

Missoula families can apply for free school lunches at event Thursday night

MISSOULA, Mont. — Food justice advocates will be available Thursday night to help Missoula families sign up for free school meals for students. Now that the U.S. is no longer paying for free school meals for all students after the pandemic, Missoula's food bank is encouraging MCPS families to apply for free and reduced school meals, and enroll in SNAP benefits.
NBCMontana

Missoula parents seek answers after receiving benefit cards in mail

MISSOULA, Mont. — Some Missoula residents found an unexpected surprise in their mail -- debit cards loaded with hundreds of dollars for their children. After talking with state officials on Thursday, we found out they're state electronic benefit cards. The money comes from a federal and state pandemic program...
NBCMontana

Little new snow, but plenty of opportunities to ski this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are plenty of opportunities to ski this week in Montana. Bridger Bowl is sharing some cool time lapses of our recent weather systems.The Apron Challenge is coming up Jan. 21 there. One inch of new snow has fallen on Bridger in the last few days, bringing the base to 40 inches.All lifts are running today.
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
NBCMontana

Ballet Beyond Borders to host final performance this Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is welcoming back dozens of young performers for Ballet Beyond Borders this week. The annual festival promotes mentorship, cooperation, diplomacy and global peace through dancing. It also functions as a program for dancers to broaden their horizons through diplomatic exchange. "It was super hard. I...
NBCMontana

VA moves on copayment relief for Native American veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Veterans Affairs proposed a rule in the Federal Register today to waive copayments incurred on or after January 5, 2022, for certain care received by American Indian and Alaskan Native veterans. Officials said if this rule is finalized, it will give Native veterans...
NBCMontana

Missoula police reopen Brooks & Stephens after vehicle accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says the intersection at Brooks Street and Stephens Avenue is now open after a vehicle accident at 5:25 p.m. Officials say there were no fatalities but are unsure if there were any injuries. The Missoula Police Department reports the investigation is ongoing.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History

The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
Newstalk KGVO

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
NBCMontana

UM professor receives recognition for true-crime podcast

MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana professor's true-crime podcast was named one of the best, according to Slate magazine. Jule Banville's podcast, "An Absurd Result" was named to Slate’s list, along with other books and movies. UM released the following information:. Slate magazine recently picked the best...
NBCMontana

Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
