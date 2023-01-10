Read full article on original website
Georgiana Smith Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith. She married Michael Alan Williams on October...
Gerald J. Datillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” J. Dattilo, 76, died Sunday, January 8, at Diplomat Healthcare in North Royalton surrounded by his family. Jerry was born December 31, 1946, in Youngstown a son of Joseph and Veronica (Taybus) Dattilo. He attended East High School. He went straight...
Leonard H. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell. He was educated in the Charleston school systems.
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
Christine Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
Richard (Dick) Dale, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Dick) Dale, 75, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale. After graduating...
Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, Mogadore, Ohio
MOGADORE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, age 50 of Mogadore, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1972 in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of John Edwin Kittle and Debbra Ann (Shouse) Kittle. Angela has lived in Mogadore...
Larry Nathaniel Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Nathaniel Jones, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Jones was born January 29, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son to Leroy and Melvinor Jones. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972. Larry later...
Barbara Lou Mathews, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lou Mathews, 79, of Warren, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born May 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Quinton and Ethel Paul (nee Roberts). She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia, Cleveland, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Warren, Ohio.
Patrick J. Jacobs, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. Jacobs, age 65 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Patrick was born August 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John P. and Florence L. Balentine Jacobs. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. Patrick...
Edward Charles Shacklock III, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Charles Shacklock III, 45 of Hubbard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. Edward was born October 22, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Edward and Nancy (Niswonger) Shacklock, Jr. He was a graduate of Mathews High School. Edward...
James Franklin Williams, Jr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jimmy) Williams, Jr., 58 of Poland, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital. Jimmy was born August 1, 1964, son of the late Eileen Williams and James Williams, Sr. He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a...
Nicole Slovinsky, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Slovinsky of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 49 years old. Nicole was born on September 19, 1973, in Warren, the daughter of Steve Slovinsky and Karen Zolocsik. She obtained her bachelor’s...
Michael Alan Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Alan Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 4. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where a funeral service will take place at Noon. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park,...
Marie Tubic, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Tubic, 96, died peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley on Monday evening, January 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born on February 20, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio and was the daughter of Sava and Anna Talaban. She worked at Youngstown Towel...
Anita A. Vogrin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita A. Vogrin, 96, passed away in her sleep shortly after noon, Monday, January 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. For the past several months, she was convalescing at Greenbriar Nursing Home, after a full life as wife, mother and daughter. Her love of life was John G. Vogrin Sr., her husband of almost 60 years. Her two sons were her pride and joy and the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her smile.
Ralph D. Pollard, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph D. Pollard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 90. Ralph was born on May 31, 1932, to Raymond R. Pollard and Gladys M. (Hatch) Pollard. After attending Howland High School Ralph went on to receive his Bachelor’s in...
Shawn Patrick McClure, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Shawn Patrick McClure, age 36, lost his battle with melanoma on Monday, January 9, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. He was born on December 11, 1986, in Madison, Ohio, the son of Dennis Paul McClure and Catherine Ann Isenberg. Shawn graduated from...
