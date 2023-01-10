Read full article on original website
Debra Keisel, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Keisel, 63, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, January 12, 2023. Born March 23, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio she was the daughter of Helen (Tatalovich) Mitchell and James R. Mitchell. Debra graduated from Greenville High School in 1977. She was...
Leta Deon Dottle, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leta Deon Dottle, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1935 to William and Grace (Cameron) Marino in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Leta married her husband, Benjamin F. Dottle, Sr. and they expanded their family with...
Phyllis M. Dromo, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Dromo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Formerly of Sharon, she most recently lived in Saint John XXIII Nursing Home in Hermitage. Phyllis was born on July 3, 1929, the oldest child of Charles and Gertrude Thompson...
Terry Joe Mason, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Joe Mason, 39, of S. Croton Avenue died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in New Castle. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 27, 1983, a son of the late Carl Mason and Tina Herbert. Mr. Mason married Stacy L. (Kendall) Mason on...
Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, 74, passed away peacefully at 6:44am, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side. Toni was born November 14, 1948 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Luke A. and Stella...
James Franklin Williams, Jr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jimmy) Williams, Jr., 58 of Poland, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital. Jimmy was born August 1, 1964, son of the late Eileen Williams and James Williams, Sr. He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a...
Michael Alan Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Alan Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 4. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where a funeral service will take place at Noon. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park,...
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
Edward Charles Shacklock III, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Charles Shacklock III, 45 of Hubbard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. Edward was born October 22, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Edward and Nancy (Niswonger) Shacklock, Jr. He was a graduate of Mathews High School. Edward...
Melanie L Sutton, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie L. Sutton, age 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic from complications of her heart. She was born in Warren on October 15, 1975; the daughter of the late David Lee...
Christine Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Richard Allan “Babe” Schuster, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allan “Babe” Schuster, 77 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 in UPMC Shenango, Farrell, Pennsylvania after an extended illness. Born September 14, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Helen (Faber) Schuster and Carl Schuster. “Babe” graduated...
Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston. She married Taghi T....
Scott Kendall, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Kendall of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 61. Scott was born on November 27, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Roy Kendall and Lois McIlwain...
Anita A. Vogrin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita A. Vogrin, 96, passed away in her sleep shortly after noon, Monday, January 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. For the past several months, she was convalescing at Greenbriar Nursing Home, after a full life as wife, mother and daughter. Her love of life was John G. Vogrin Sr., her husband of almost 60 years. Her two sons were her pride and joy and the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her smile.
John Edward Catheline, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Catheline, 85, of Youngstown, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. John was born in Youngstown, on March 26, 1937, the son of John J. and Lillian Catheline and was a lifelong area resident. John was a 1955...
Gavin David “Pookie” Beighley, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gavin David “Pookie” Beighley, of Sharon, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was 17. Gavin was born August 22, 2005, in Memphis, Tennessee, a son of Gregory and Jessica (Ferguson) Beighley. He was currently enrolled as a senior at Sharon High...
Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, 56, transcended to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Rosalyn, also known as Pookie, was born on January 31, 1966,in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell Venable and Daisy Hall. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was...
Barbara Lou Mathews, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lou Mathews, 79, of Warren, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born May 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Quinton and Ethel Paul (nee Roberts). She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia, Cleveland, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Warren, Ohio.
Jolene J. Menning, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolene J. Menning, 80 of Austintown, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Jolene was born November 27, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph J. Jones and Arlene (Gray) Jones. She lived in the area her entire life.
