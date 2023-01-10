River Plate tops CF Monterrey 1-0 on late goal in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Argentine side River Plate left Q2 Stadium with a 1-0 win over Liga MX’s CF Monterrey on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Lucas Beltran entered the match for River Plate in the 78th minute, and then almost immediately supplied the game-winning strike. He collected a pass from Ezequiel Barco near the top of the box, advanced toward the goal with a couple of touches, and then skipped a low shot by Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Shortly after the goal, Monterrey ended up playing with 10 following Sebastian Vegas’ second yellow card. The Rayados played down a man for the last seven minutes of the match.

German Berterame appeared to score the equalizer for Monterrey in the 86th minute, but the assistant referee called him offside to wipe out the goal.

Argentina’s River Plate took on Mexico’s CF Monterrey in a friendly international match at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Argentina’s River Plate took on Mexico’s CF Monterrey in a friendly international match at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Argentina’s River Plate took on Mexico’s CF Monterrey in a friendly international match at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Monterrey’s attack came to life in the second half and the Rayados actually had more shots on goal than River Plate for the match. In the first half, Monterrey took one shot on goal but ended the match with five. River Plate had four shots on goal.

River Plate held 63% of possession and has six corner kicks to Monterrey’s four.

It’s the second international friendly at Q2 Stadium this winter. Vfb Stuttgart and 1. FC Köln, both from the Bundesliga in Germany, played a match while the league was on a break for the FIFA World Cup .

Austin FC will start its third MLS season Feb. 25 in Q2 Stadium against St. Louis City FC, MLS’ newest franchise.

Who are River Plate and CF Monterrey?

CF Monterrey completed a continental treble in 2019-2020, becoming only the second Mexican club in history to do so by winning Liga MX, Copa MX and the CONCACAF Champions League.

It’s the first of three friendlies for River Plate as it prepares for the upcoming season in Argentina’s top division while CF Monterrey has already played a match in the Liga MX Clausura season, losing to Guadalajara 1-0 on Jan. 7. River Plate plays three friendlies stateside with the remaining two after Tuesday in Miami and Orlando before it begins the Argentine Primera Division schedule Jan. 28.

River Plate has dominated its domestic division, winning the Argentine Primera title 37 times. They’ve won the Argentine national cup 14 times and the Copa Libertadores four times, and it’s the former club of Austin FC star midfielder Sebastian Driussi. Driussi scored 29 goals for River Plate over four seasons in 102 appearances.

Before he was transferred to Fortaleza in Brazil earlier this offseason, Austin FC loaned Tomas Pochettino to River Plate for the 2022 season. He scored a goal in 20 appearances while he was there.

CF Monterrey has won five titles in Liga MX, five CONCACAF Champions League titles and finished third in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Game log

FINAL: River Plate 1, CF Monterrey 0 . Beltran’s goal stands up and the Argentine side gets the win.

86′ : Monterrey has the equalizer wiped out after Germán Berterame is caught offside. Brutal.

83′ : Monterrey’s Sebastian Vegas gets shown his second yellow card for a bad foul and is sent off. Rayados are now playing with 10.

78′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL! River Plate’s Lucas Beltran comes into the match and immediately scores the first goal. He gathered a pass from Ezequiel Barco near the top of the penalty area, took a couple of touches to collect himself and slotted a low, skipping shot past Cardenas on his right side. River Plate 1, CF Monterrey 0

73′ : River Plate’s Enzo Pérez hits a screamer from just outside the penalty area and it sails just wide of the goal. Great attempt.

64′ : One minute after he comes on the pitch, Monterrey’s Germán Berterame clangs one off the post from a beautiful ball by Rodrigo Aguirre. Berterame was just unlucky there on what would have been the match’s first goal.

59′ : Monterrey’s free kick by Sebastian Vegas from about 25 yards deflects off the River Plate wall but still needs to be pushed away by Centurion.

Halftime: River Plate 0, CF Monterrey 0. River Plate held 65% of the possession and had three shots on goal. Monterrey had one shot on goal.

45′ : Monterrey counter attacks and Erick Aguirre fires one at the goal, but it’s pushed away by Centurion.

27′ : Nacho Fernandez fires a shot for River Plate and that’s saved by Cardenas. River Plate has had 62% of the possession so far.

23′: Jonatan Maidana’s header from the center of the penalty area is saved by Cardenas. River Plate pushing the pace and controlling the match so far.

17′ : Allendro tries at goal from outside the penalty area after a free kick deflects to him, but he puts it way over the target and out.

10′ : Monterrey keeper Luis Cardenas was called on to make a save in the 6th minute on a Rodrigo Allendro shot, and that’s been the only scoring chance so far.

7:30 p.m. : It’s 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of this friendly and CF Monterrey took the field for warmups much later than River Plate. Monterrey had some issues with its transportation to the stadium, but everyone is out getting loose and this should get going on time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.