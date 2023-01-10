HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 – High Point University announces it has established a School of Nursing that Dr. Racquel Ingram will lead as founding dean. Ingram joined HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences in 2021 as founding chair and assistant professor for the Department of Nursing, where she worked to lay the groundwork for a nursing curriculum along with Drs. Daniel Erb, provost, and Kevin Ford, dean of HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences. The Bachelor of Science in nursing program welcomed its inaugural class in fall 2022.

