ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s basketball unable to convert halftime lead into win against North Carolina A&T

Despite a 2-14 start to a season destined to tear most teams apart, three of Elon University men’s basketball key players were standing tall. Sophomore center Sam Sherry said he could feel team togetherness as Elon began the game. Sherry won the game’s opening tip, and the Phoenix started to fire on all cylinders to begin the first 20 minutes of play.
ELON, NC
Chronicle

Former Duke track and field, cross country head coach Al Buehler dies at 92

Longtime Duke track and field head and cross country coach Al Buehler died Jan. 5 at 92 years old at The Forest at Duke Retirement Community, his family announced Tuesday. A member of the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame and a larger-than-life figure in Blue Devil history, Buehler spent 45 years at the school from 1955-2000.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High Point University

HPU Launches School of Nursing, Announces New Dean

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 – High Point University announces it has established a School of Nursing that Dr. Racquel Ingram will lead as founding dean. Ingram joined HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences in 2021 as founding chair and assistant professor for the Department of Nursing, where she worked to lay the groundwork for a nursing curriculum along with Drs. Daniel Erb, provost, and Kevin Ford, dean of HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences. The Bachelor of Science in nursing program welcomed its inaugural class in fall 2022.
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real

Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
MEBANE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy