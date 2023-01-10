ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Clemson Makes History

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson made history on the basketball court Wednesday night. Thanks to its 83-70 victory over Louisville at Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers improved to 6-0 in ACC play, the first time in program history they started an ACC season 6-0. The programs previous best start in league play was 5-0, which they also did in 1996-’97.
