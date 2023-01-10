Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBUR
Police still searching for missing Fort Madison man
Fort Madison, IA- Police in Fort Madison, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still searching for a Fort Madison man who went missing in February of 2022. TV Station WGEM reports that 36-year-old Christopher Golliher of Fort Madison was last seen on February 1st, 2022, at his residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E. in Fort Madison. Police say Golliher was reported missing several days later by a family member.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, January 12, 2023
01/06/23 – 8:41 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 01/06/23 – 9:32 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 3300 block of Avenue L. 01/06/23...
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
Pen City Current
Home on 33rd Street lost after electrical fire
FORT MADISON - A home in the 1600 block of 33rd Street was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Fort Madison firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house that was burning in the front area around the roof of the porch. Firefighters said no one was injured in...
Pen City Current
Keokuk gets $600,000 in housing funds
DES MOINES - Governor Reynolds today announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. “I’ve been steadfast...
Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
khqa.com
Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man arrested for distributing drugs, police say
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man faces a felony drug charge following an investigation. On Saturday, Fort Madison Police stopped John Charles Arthur in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue for a traffic infraction. Arthur, 58, was arrested on a warrant at the time of the stop. The charge stem from an investigation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force accusing Arthur of distributing methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home Facing Federal Sanctions For Resident Death
Arbor Court, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mt. Pleasant, is facing federal sanctions following the December 12 death of one of its residents. The female resident reportedly bled to death, just two weeks after moving into the facility. An investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals revealed that the resident was receiving a blood-thinning medication and an antibiotic, which, when combined, has the potential to increase the risk of internal bleeding.
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 10, 2023
Jack Dust, 22, of Quincy for battery at 3311 Broadway on 12/31/22. Lodged 122. Shiela Fox, 51, Hannibal MO, speeding at 16th and Broadway. PTC 147. Brian Bergman,37, Quincy, expired registration at 18th and Broadway. PTC 147. Zane Willis,18, Quincy, seat belt at 3rd and Elm. PTC 147. Joshua Wortman,...
Pen City Current
Hounds wrestle up in landslide at Fairfield
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison got some big wins on the way to a landslide victory over Fairfield Thursday night on the road. The Hounds rolled to a 57-12 win surrendering just two losses both by pin at 113 lbs and 138 lbs. It was also the first time ever...
977wmoi.com
Several Property thefts occurring in area
A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
Louisa County missing man found dead
A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Crusaders falter in fourth quarter to Danville
FORT MADISON - HTC boys' coach John Hellige is tired of losing games. But he said Tuesday night that it's going to be tough to win games in a pretty tough SEI Superconference when you only score 39 points. "You're just not going to win many games in this league...
Comments / 0