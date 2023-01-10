"She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas' daughter wrote of her mother on a GoFundMe established to help pay for her funeral A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD). The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO