vvng.com

Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina

MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
COVINA, CA
People

Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy

"She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas' daughter wrote of her mother on a GoFundMe established to help pay for her funeral A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD). The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona

A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
CORONA, CA
vvng.com

Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road

As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Rescued From Tesla That Crashed Into Pool in Pasadena

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday in Pasadena. A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.
PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Person rescued from El Sereno house fire

El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man dead after blaze at Hollywood apartment complex

Los Angeles firefighters discovered a dead man as they battled a fire at an apartment complex in Hollywood Thursday morning. The fire at 5555 Harold Way was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department at 8:49 a.m., and though it was extinguished in 24 minutes by 52 firefighters, a man’s body was found in the unit where the blaze began.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
WINCHESTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash

One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Chatsworth sinkhole that swallowed 2 cars continues to grow

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works have been working around the clock to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth, after heavy rains Monday night caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole, which continues to grow, is estimated to be around 40 feet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells

A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells.  The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail.  Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m.  An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
vvng.com

Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
APPLE VALLEY, CA

