vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
Second hiker dies after falling at least 500ft from icy California mountain
The woman fell while climbing Mt Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains – the second fatality in two weeks
Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy
"She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas' daughter wrote of her mother on a GoFundMe established to help pay for her funeral A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD). The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
vvng.com
Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Rescued From Tesla That Crashed Into Pool in Pasadena
Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday in Pasadena. A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
KTLA.com
Man dead after blaze at Hollywood apartment complex
Los Angeles firefighters discovered a dead man as they battled a fire at an apartment complex in Hollywood Thursday morning. The fire at 5555 Harold Way was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department at 8:49 a.m., and though it was extinguished in 24 minutes by 52 firefighters, a man’s body was found in the unit where the blaze began.
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
Massive sinkhole swallows 2 cars in Chatsworth, prompting rescue as storm pummels LA County
As a relentless storm wreaked havoc on roadways throughout Los Angeles County on Monday night, a massive sinkhole in one neighborhood swallowed two cars, leading to a dramatic rescue.
KTLA.com
Chatsworth sinkhole that swallowed 2 cars continues to grow
Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works have been working around the clock to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth, after heavy rains Monday night caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole, which continues to grow, is estimated to be around 40 feet...
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells. The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail. Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
