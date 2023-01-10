Read full article on original website
103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session
After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
Sheriffs oppose assault weapons ban
A number of sheriffs in Illinois –including those in McDonough and Knox counties -- have issued statements saying they won’t enforce an assault weapons ban signed this week by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Protect Illinois Communities Act. The measure (HB 5471) became law upon the governor’s signature. It...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights
Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
Bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
A bill that would guarantee a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year for all Illinois workers passed both chambers of the General Assembly Tuesday and will soon head to Gov. JB Pritzker, who says he will sign it. Under Senate Bill 208, workers begin to earn paid...
Illinois lawmakers reach a deal on assault weapons ban
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders reached a deal Monday on a landmark assault weapons ban shaped by the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, stifling GOP cries that gun owners’ rights are being trampled. A day of behind-the-scenes negotiations among top Illinois Democrats and gun-control...
Illinois Humanities awards grants for cultural programs in rural Illinois
Several organizations and individuals in western Illinois will receive grant funding from Illinois Humanities. IH said the Foreground Rural Initiative is a first-of-its-kind program. “Through our work across the state, it became more and more evident that we need to be more intentional and focus more on rural and small...
How 23-year-old Nabeela Syed wants to make space for more people in Illinois state politics
Nabeela Syed was a senior in high school when she decided to go into politics. It was 2016 and former President Donald Trump was campaigning on banning immigration from Mexico, African nations and Muslim-majority countries. “Just seeing how Trump was growing in popularity, and the kind of support he was...
Murder charges filed against two Springfield EMS personnel
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges Tuesday in connection with the death of Earl Moore Jr., 35, of Springfield, who they transported to a hospital. Wright said the two Lifestar EMS employees, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, were responsible for Moore suffocating. According to details released...
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
