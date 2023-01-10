ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

tspr.org

103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session

After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Sheriffs oppose assault weapons ban

A number of sheriffs in Illinois –including those in McDonough and Knox counties -- have issued statements saying they won’t enforce an assault weapons ban signed this week by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Protect Illinois Communities Act. The measure (HB 5471) became law upon the governor’s signature. It...
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights

Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Illinois lawmakers reach a deal on assault weapons ban

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders reached a deal Monday on a landmark assault weapons ban shaped by the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, stifling GOP cries that gun owners’ rights are being trampled. A day of behind-the-scenes negotiations among top Illinois Democrats and gun-control...
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Illinois Humanities awards grants for cultural programs in rural Illinois

Several organizations and individuals in western Illinois will receive grant funding from Illinois Humanities. IH said the Foreground Rural Initiative is a first-of-its-kind program. “Through our work across the state, it became more and more evident that we need to be more intentional and focus more on rural and small...
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Murder charges filed against two Springfield EMS personnel

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges Tuesday in connection with the death of Earl Moore Jr., 35, of Springfield, who they transported to a hospital. Wright said the two Lifestar EMS employees, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, were responsible for Moore suffocating. According to details released...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

