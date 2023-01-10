ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

kptv.com

1 arrested for arson after Umatilla Co. barn fire

UMATILLA Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested and charged with arson after a barn fire in Milton-Freewater on Wednesday night, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to 1571 North Elizabeth Street after the report of a barn on fire. When county...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Good Samaritan Killed When He Stopped to Help After Crash in Oregon

A Richland, Wash., man was hit and killed as he was trying to reach people in a crashed Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon on rain-slicked Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Ore. Kenneth Dale Strong, 65, was driving west on the interstate and was about 10 miles west of Pendleton near the I-84 Yoakum Road exit when he stopped to help the people in a Ford Ranger. The pickup had rolled as it was being driven east, according to a preliminary report of the Oregon State Police.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla County Fire District #1 Extinguishes Car Fire in Garage

No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle caught fire in a garage in Hermiston. The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched at 4:41 p.m. to a garage fire on N.W. 13th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on fire in the garage and used a water can to prevent the flames from spreading to the garage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
HERMISTON, OR
610KONA

More Arrests, Confiscated Vehicles from Raid in Franklin County

Two days ago, we reported on a lengthy search of a residence north of Pasco in Clark's Addition, where arrests were made, and stolen property located--including a $100K fossil collection. More arrests and additional stolen vehicles recovered. The incident began with a Deputy trying to pull over a vehicle that...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun

Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
RICHLAND, WA
KTVB

Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for November murder in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Driver injured in crash into storefront

UMATILLA – A motorist suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck crashed into the Dollar General building at 1410 Sixth Street in Umatilla Monday evening. Blake Mayberry was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center for treatment. Umatilla Police Chief Darla Huxel said that the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Moxee police searching for missing juvenile

MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850.
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner's Office, WSP Missing and Unidentified...
WAPATO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

UCSO issues statement about hospital lockdown

St. Anthony Hospital went on lockdown last week, which is a normal procedure when the hospital is dealing with a victim of violence. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has an active investigation underway in this case and released the following today (Tuesday):. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, at approximately...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla Store Heavily Damaged After Pick-Up Truck Crashes Into It

A driver was injured Monday evening after crashing into the Dollar General store in Umatilla. The store suffered extensive damage. Just before 7 p.m., Umatilla fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into the store on 6th Street. On arrival, crews found the building had suffered extensive...
UMATILLA, OR

